Not just a Sunday drive for these joyriding teens

UPDATE 4.30pm: TWO teenagers went on a rampaging joyride through the streets of Rockhampton today, with reports of crashing into cars and running over a dog.

Readers and Facebook comments on many pages helped put a puzzle together as to why police deployed a dog squad in Western St after a vehicle crashed into a sewerage pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton, about noon.

There were reports the stolen ute had crashed into cars on Gladstone and two males in the stolen car fled the crash scene near the Rockhampton Airport.

Comments posted on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook post about the crash and search for two males led to the discovery the ute had been stolen from Stockland Rockhampton this morning by two teenage males.

Michelle Sherwood posted: "Those idiots kept stalling that Ute here in Canning St straight across from Albert St the only problem was I couldn't see who was trying to drive it.”

Josh Hellmuth posted that he saw the ute coming off the Fitzroy Bridge, driving "all over the road”.

Other comments on other Facebook posts led to the discovery of the eye-witness account of the hit and run of a dog in Webber Avenue, Kawana, with concerned community members posting links and images of the stolen ute to confirm if it was the one that ran over the dog.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were still investigating the stolen vehicle incident and had not determined if it was involved in the Gladstone Rd crashes and/or the hit and run dog incident in Park Avenue.

Other reports indicate the pair were seen near Cresent Lagoon State School and in the Jardine St, Wandal area.

The spokeswoman said there had been no arrests by the time The Bulletin went to print today.

UPDATE 1.15pm: POLICE are investigating after a car which was involved in a West Rockhampton crash earlier today was stolen.

A Police spokeswoman said an informant told them the vehicle was stolen by two teenagers from the Kmart end of the Stockland Rockhampton car park this morning.

The vehicle crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St in West Rockhampton before the occupants fled the scene.

12.15pm: POLICE are on the hunt for two people who have fled a crash seen in south Rockhampton.

Reports indicate police were in pursuit of the vehicle before it crashed.

Emergency services have confirmed a vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton.

A dog squad was deployed on Western St after reports the pair were seen in that area.

Other reports indicate the pair were seen near Lagoon Cres and in the Jardine St, Wandal area.

Noon: A CAR has ran into a pole at a West Rockhampton address this morning.

Emergency services have recently arrived on the scene at Fenlon St, where a power pole has been impacted by the single vehicle incident.

Two occupants have reportedly fled the scene.

More to come.