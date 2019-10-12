‘Not just mental health’: How to fight suicide early

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS: Dian McMurtrie is being remembered as a young woman with a heart of gold after she took her own life last weekend. Photo: Contributed

HUNDREDS of Sunshine Coast residents are this week in mourning over the tragic death of a young woman taken too soon.

Like many who have lost a loved one from suicide, friends and family of 26-year-old Moffat Beach woman Dian McMurtrie were left wondering what more they could have done.

"If we all knew she was struggling this bad, it could have been a completely different situation," close friend Yolanda Carroll said.

"It's such a final thing for such a temporary feeling, and it could have been changed."

It's that sentiment that inspired two local organisations to fight the region's shocking suicide statistics and help people understand the early signs that someone may be at risk.

The Sunshine Coast has an average rate of 10.6 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people.

For World Mental Health Awareness Week, Conversations 500 and Marcus Mission are one of two passionate organisations combating one of the nation's biggest killers.

Conversations 500 was started by Marion Wands, from ConNetica, to create a larger focus on early suicide prevention.

"So often when we look back in hindsight, we can actually see that there were a number of points when the person was finding it difficult and struggling," Ms Wands said.

"What we want to do is to actually create opportunities where people can start to initiate these conversations and reach in to people.

"There's an expectation that the person who's struggling will reach out and say 'hey, can you help me', which often isn't what people are feeling comfortable to do."

Conversations 500 aims at educating people to recognise when someone might need to be checked in on and to help them find appropriate support.

"It's not just a chit chat, it's actually helping the person move to a better place than where they are," Ms Wands said.

"It just makes the person realise they're not a burden, they do belong, someone cares about them and (they'll) get through this."

She said in Australia the focus was far too much on "eminent risk of suicide", not the social determinants.

"Often there are many things that make us vulnerable," she said.

"It's not just a mental illness."

She said people should look for a change in appearance, behaviour, attitude and social involvement for early suicide prevention.

"As soon as you notice someone starting to withdraw … that is the biggest enemy of good mental health," she said.

Marcus Mission has a similar ideology of recognising the early signs of suicide risk, but focuses on young men.

The Wesley Mission Queensland program was created last year with the Roberts family after the death of their son, Marcus, aged 23, in 2014.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australian men aged 18-44 years. In 2018, 786 people died in Queensland by suicide - 618 of them were male.

Marcus Mission runs workshops on resilience building and suicide prevention for young men, and also provides volunteer mentoring.

Manager for suicide prevention initiatives at Wesley Mission Queensland, Glen Wallwork, said Marcus' uncle, Jon, was the driving force behind Marcus Mission.

"Jon's been at the forefront of delivering the resilience workshops that we deliver for young men under the program," he said.

One of the key elements of Marcus Mission is its MENtor program, where men receive ongoing training and support and connect with men experiencing difficult situations, such as issues with relationships, work or money.

They meet face-to-face for up to two hours a week for twelve months to build connections, enhance their strengths and develop practical strategies to move forward.

Mr Wallwork said the MENtor program was just as vital as professional support for some men because of the "mateship and connection" it provided.

"Our MENtors are everyday community members that are volunteering because they want to help other people," he said.

He said the volunteers were not there to "replace" professional support, but rather to help men going through a difficult time make the most of it.

Marcus Mission is seeking at least eight men to become MENtors on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Wallwork said the program was not just for men with a mental illness or who were at risk of suicide, but for any man who needed some emotional support.

"We want this to be for any guy who's going through tough challenges, which we all have from time to time," he said.

"It's such an important factor for men to be able to find the appropriate support … rather than waiting for things to reach a crisis situation.

"Some guys reach out for the more professional help … but lots of guys don't. That's where we're really keen to have an impact on more men in the community being equipped to help their mates."

For more information search for Marcus Mission on Google and connetica.com.au/conversations-500.

If you or someone you know is struggling please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.