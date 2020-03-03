Not long to wait for The Short Fall’s ‘Wait For Me’

Ryan and Angelo Conway of the Short Fall shoot the video for their new single Wait For Me

The Short Fall’s new toe-tapping, guitar-driven single, ‘Wait For Me’ will launch on all streaming platforms and for digital purchase this Friday, March 6.

Angelo and Ryan Conway – “brothers in blood and music” – were reunited for a weekend upstairs at Headricks Lane to shoot the video, details about which they are keeping close to their chests.

“It’s such a long, creative process from writing to recording and then packaging ourselves,” Angelo said.

“It’s sort of nice to leave people a little bit in suspense when it comes to the video’s storyline.”

But they gave The Morning Bulletin a sneak listen to their fourth single, which we predict will have audiences roaring the catchy “Carry Me to You” ­refrain when they hear it played live later in 2020.

‘Wait For Me’ is a departure from The Short Fall’s folk-rock roots, moving towards a more robust and energetic rock sound with vocal and guitar hooks at every turn, and wonderfully contemporary lyrics.

It is a song about finding hope through dark times, with lyrics universal enough it leaves room for the listeners to impart their own meaning.

With its vocal harmonies and soaring guitar solo, it’s evident the Conway brothers are having fun in their songwriting process.

It has got to be difficult now they are living apart, but the end result is definitely worth the effort.

Ryan has moved to Brisbane where he pursues his craft as a guitar luthier, repairing musical instruments and increasingly making custom models for exacting clients.

Angelo remains in Rockhampton with his wife and two-year-old daughter, where he channels most of his creativity into design and marketing studio, Conway Creative.

“It takes lots of back and forth calls and emails in between catching up a few times a month to do shows,” Angelo said.

“This song has changed significantly – for the best, I believe – from the first draft I wrote.”

His inspiration came for this new wave of Short Fall music came from the most unlikely source: a pair of high heels and sequinned red dress.

Angelo was cast as the lead role, a flamboyant drag queen, in Kinky Boots in early 2019.

Broadway & Beyond. Angelo Conway.

The musical was the first ever regional production of the show in Australia, and it played to a sold out season.

The overwhelming audience response to the energy and creative freedom this larger than life character inhabited flicked a switch in Angelo’s song writing; lyrics and melodies poured out after lying dormant for what, he said, seemed like an eternity.

Angelo said he relished the challenge of balancing his work and family with not one but two bands and a host of other performance opportunities throughout the year.

Not only is the Short Fall’s 2020 calendar booking fast - supporting Daryl Braithwaite on Great Keppel Island in March, to begin with - but Angelo’s eight-piece jazz band, Indigo Electric, also has an underground club event at the Leagues Club in May.

TALENTED: Angelo Conway will be performing with his new band, Indigo Electric, at this year's River Festival.

“Regional artists can face the choice whether to move away or stick around, but if you’re willing to work your existing networks, there’s a heck of a lot of opportunities here,” he said.

“I’d like to think Rockhampton can become a cultural hub with lots of acts rising up locally as well as big artists coming through town.”

You can hear Wait For Me when it launches – on ­Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music etc – this Friday, or at the Braithwaite gig the week after, or again in Brisbane on April 23 and May 30. See the Short Fall’s facebook page for more information.