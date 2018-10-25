WINNER: Massie photographer Helen Robinson took out first prize in David Littleproud's Celebrating the Australian Spirit of Christmas photo competition.

WINNER: Massie photographer Helen Robinson took out first prize in David Littleproud's Celebrating the Australian Spirit of Christmas photo competition. Elyse Wurm

FROM the age of 10, Helen Robinson was constantly asking her mother for more film to put in her Kodak camera.

She loved snapping landscapes and animals, a passion that has not faded with time.

But after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumours, a rare form of cancer, in 2015, Mrs Robinson stopped working at Bunnings and shifted her attention to her creative outlet.

Mrs Robinson said she would take her husband Evan out at 3am, as she strove to capture pictures in the beautiful morning light.

"Australia is such a beautiful and diverse country, not many people stop to look at what's around them," she said.

On one particularly misty morning a couple of years ago, the Massie photographer was walking her dog, Max, through her back paddock.

A camera was slung around one arm, as it always is, and Max's lead was in the other.

Helen Robinson took this picture and won first place in David Littleproud's 'Celebrating the Australian Spirit of Christmas' photo competition. Helen Robinson

As she saw a lone kanagroo start to bound through the paddock she scrambled to get the shot and willed Max not to yank her arm by chasing after the majestic animal.

Mrs Robinson managed to capture the image and it has just been named the winning image from a pool of 200 in David Littleproud's Celebrating the Australian Spirit of Christmas photo competition.

Aside from winning a $100 voucher, Mrs Robinson will have her image featured on the Member for Maranoa's Christmas card.

But for Mrs Robinson the picture is not just an award-winner but a way to represent a feeling, like all her images.

"It makes me feel Australia, there's a beautiful sunrise with the mist, it's an essence of Australia," she said.

Fellow Southern Downs residents Steven Kasper and Linda Coombes will also have images featured on the card.

More of Helen's work can be viewed via CHM Photography on Facebook.