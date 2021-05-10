‘Not now, not ever’: Students walk against domestic violence

Sporting purple shirts with the phrase "Not now, not ever", more than 850 students and staff from St. Brendan's College took part in an annual walk on Friday to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

Each May in Queensland was Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, which raised community awareness of domestic and family violence and sent a message that domestic and family violence in families and homes would not be tolerated.

This was the college's second annual walk against domestic and family violence along the streets and beach of Yeppoon as part of its Edmund Rice Feast Day activities.

St. Brendan's College assistant principal Shane Peers said this was an important responsibility and cause the college continued to support.

"As one of the largest collectives of men in Central Queensland, they are our sons, brothers and future husbands and fathers," Mr Peers said.

St. Brendan's College students gather at Yeppoon Foreshore. Picture: Contributed

"By teaching positive actions to assist in ending violence, we aim to ensure that our boys become strong advocates for healthy relationships."

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Andy Ireland said the walk symbolised a strong stance against domestic and family violence, making it clear the "abhorrent behaviour" would not be tolerated within the Livingstone community.

"I commend St. Brendan's College for bringing this issue out into the foreground so that our community can have important conversations about this growing issue," he said.

"These kinds of community initiatives are important to help change the attitudes and behaviours of those who contribute to this prevalent social problem.

"The impacts of domestic violence are felt in many ways throughout our society, with rates of domestic and family violence being higher in regional, rural, and remote areas.

"This is a huge cause for concern, and more importantly, a call to action for necessary steps to be taken to prevent this kind of behaviour continuing within our community.

"I encourage residents to speak up if they believe they have witnessed domestic violence or know of someone who may be suffering from domestic and family violence.

"It's only by working together, that we can ensure there is a cultural shift in attitudes towards this appalling issue."