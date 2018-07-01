Menu
A 1979 Holden Torana LX A9X, that could sell for more than $200,000 was owned by someone in Mackay.
Not quite a lottery ticket but the winnings are just as big

Navarone Farrell
30th Jun 2018 2:00 PM

PREDICTED to sell for more than $200,000, this vintage Torana used to live in Mackay.

The 1977 LX A9X is a rare breed, with matching plates, and sold from the dealership (40 years ago) for just $9560.

It was purchased by its current owner from someone in Mackay - who will presumably be kicking themselves for offloading this gold mine.

"The owner had told me that he was sick of buying batteries for it and the money would finish off his house. He worked away and his mother drove it, to do the shopping," the mysterious current owner said.

"If it didn't start, she didn't take, and he had to fix it when he got home. He had the car for eight to 10 years.

"Organised the loan and to pick the car up on the May 18, 1990.

"The two mates that went with me to Mackay to pick it up didn't know I was buying it until we went to the house to get the car."

The car was entered in a Mackay car show that year and cleaned up.

Now the owner is offloading and it looks like the car will sell big, with the price already up to $94,500.

Similar models have sold for upwards of $200,000, sources state.

The car is currently for sale with Lloyd's Auction House in the Gold Coast.

The four-speed manual has all its original tags, an eight-cylinder petrol engine and only 56,755kms on the odometer.

The auction will go off today around 12 noon.

Mackay Daily Mercury

