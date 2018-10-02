US star rips into team after Ryder Cup defeat

PATRICK Reed has criticised the leadership of the United States' Ryder Cup team in the wake of their thrashing by Europe.

In comments reported by the New York Times on Monday, Reed slammed the decision to split up his previously successful partnership with Jordan Spieth and suggested that "egos" had scuppered the US challenge in France.

The USA were thrashed 17.5 to 10.5 on Sunday, ensuring that the long wait for an American victory on European soil would continue.

As Europe basked in the afterglow of victory, however, Reed took aim at the "buddy system" which he claimed influenced the US loss.

The 28-year-old Masters champion said he had wanted to play with Spieth but saw his wishes go ignored.

"The issue's obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me," Reed told the Times.

"I don't have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don't care if I like the person I'm paired with or if the person likes me, as long as it works and sets up the team for success.

"He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done."

Spieth, 25, was paired with close friend Justin Thomas, and they went 3-1 while Reed went 0-2 in two outings with Tiger Woods.

Reed was left out of the pairings in the Friday and Saturday afternoon sessions by captain Jim Furyk.

"For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don't think it's smart to sit me twice," Reed complained.

Reed said the Americans had failed to take heed of their own inspirational messages pinned up in the team room.

"Every day, I saw 'Leave your egos at the door,'" Reed said. In a reference to the victorious Europeans, he added: "They do that better than us."