Not so clean getaway from Rocky car wash for thief

A man who stole an unusual item from a car wash fronted court with the item still in his car.

Adam Alexander Daly, 42, pleaded guilty on March 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Kevin Ongheen said Daly drove into the south Rockhampton car wash about 4pm on January 7, parked near the vacuuming machine, cleaned his car, picked up an 80 litre rubbish bin and placed it on the front passenger seat of his car before driving away.

He said CCTV led to the identification of the bin thief.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Daly’s wife died in 2009 from leukaemia and he had the full-time care of her children aged 11 and 12.

Mr Robertson said Daly could return the bin that day as it was in his car.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Daly had a history of dishonesty offences including convictions for stealing, fraud and burglary.

He ordered Daly to pay a $400 fine, return the bin to the owner that day and a conviction was recorded.