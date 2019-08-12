Not so Sweet a find by security at abattoir

SECURITY at a Rockhampton abattoir site came across a bizarre sight in the early hours of a winter morning - a drunk man passed out in a carpark inside the fence.

Channel 7 sports reporter Jesse James Sweet, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of trespass.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said security at Teys Australia on Lakes Creek Rd found Sweet passed out in the main plant site lying on the ground at 3am on July 21.

Sen Constable Rumford said Sweet refused to give details about how he got on the premises.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Sweet did not recall how he got there - lying in the main carpark of the site.

He said Sweet had worked in the news industry for 3.5 years.

Sweet was ordered to a six month good behaviour bond with a $300 recognisance and no conviction recorded.