NOT SO YUM: Coles issue pie recall

IF YOU'RE stopping for a quick snack at the servo this afternoon, take a second look at your food before it goes in your pie-hole.

Coles is recalling Coles Express Big Yum Beef Pie (175g) Batch 235/18 sold at Coles Express sites nationally due to a mix up that could possibly cause a reaction for those with allergies.

The pie, which is sold warm and ready to eat, has been available for sale since September 1 and has Batch 235/18 printed on the wrapper.

The recall has been issued after Coles Express' supplier inadvertently filled a number of Coles Express Big Yum Beef Pie (175g) wrappers with the Coles Express Big Yum Bacon and Egg Pie (175g) from the same range.

As a result, some Coles Express Big Yum Beef Pie products contain the incorrect product, which contains a higher quantity of egg than declared on the label. Consumers who have an egg allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if they consume the product.

Customers can return the product to any Coles Express site for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.