'Not sure we've seen the last of you' offender told

Hayden Backman smashed a car window when he broke into the Toyota LandCruiser.

A MAN who broke into a car in the Whitsundays by smashing a window has been blasted by a magistrate in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Hayden John Backman was walking past a car, parked on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannon Valley, when he smashed a window to gain entry to the Toyota LandCruiser on March 2.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry of a car.

Magistrate James Morton told the court the 25-year-old committed an opportunistic crime, for which he had already spent 78 days in pre-sentence custody for.

"You've smashed somebody's window of a car - you can't go around helping yourself to whatever you want," Mr Morton said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the car had been left by its owner after he ran out of petrol on February 20.

"He was driving to Airlie Beach - he left it there until fuel could be sourced for the car," Sgt Myors said.

Mr Morton told the court the Airlie Beach local had a history of not turning up to court.

"I'm not sure we've seen the last of you. You've got time over your head and you have a drug problem," Mr Morton said.

Backman was convicted and not further punished.