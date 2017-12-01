Nothing but confusion over life-changing Adani project

Irene Leard says not enough thought has been given to the regions when it comes to Adani.

IRENE Leard has worked with Native Title holders on the Adani project for five years, but the state election left her feeling nothing but confusion.

Stopping by Gracemere as part of her work with Jangga Operations and landholders impacted by Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine in the Galilee Basin, Ms Leard said many people she'd spoken to were concerned about Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's shock decision to veto a government loan for the company's vital rail line.

"It's very concerning for a lot of Indigenous people,” she said.

"I think if it doesn't go ahead and she doesn't come to the party to make this happen, I think the economic side of things for the Indigenous people is going to be pretty sad.”

Ms Leard said Indigenous people had been looking at gaining sustainable employment and "long term change of life for them and their families” as a result of the mine.

She said there had been little thought for the people and regions impacted by Adani when making the decision to veto the rail loan.

"Adani have been very, very respectful with the environment and cultural heritage from our perspective,” Ms Leard said.

"I can only speak for one party, but we can't say anything bad about them at all.

"And that's genuine otherwise I'd be fighting.

"The opportunities they're going to give Indigenous people is going to be awesome.”