Nothing over $5: Instant success for new Yeppoon shop

Brad with partner Haley and little Adelaide at the opening of the Yeppoon Silly Solly's Trish Bowman

SILLY Solly's in Keppel Bay Plaza Yeppoon opened in fine style today with more than 50 people lined up at the door waiting to get in and a constant flow of people traffic throughout the day.

Bargain hunters were lined up at the checkouts loaded with goodies all priced under $5.

Owner Brad Walton said it had been a whirlwind couple of months having opened three stores in just 50 days with 30 new staff members to train and copious number of pallets laden with stock to set up.

"It's been fabulous to see people really get behind the stores and support them, it's also a testament to the way we do things," Brad said.

"There is the price factor with everything being priced at $5 and under but it's more than that, at Silly Solly's there is only one boss, the customer.

"We listen to our customers, and we deliver.

"This has been a major game changer for retail, no one else is doing what we do delivering a full range of quality products capped at under $5. This is a new shopping experience and the timing couldn't be better."

Shopper Inez Vale from Yeppoon certainly agreed.

Inez said she was at the shop bright and early to catch some bargains.

"I really wanted to buy some artificial flowers which I did get but I also stocked up on some bits and pieces for my grandchildren and my sister to brighten their day on Christmas," she said.

"I am very impressed with the pricing, it's very good value shopping."

It has been 17 years since the Solly's discount variety store chain closed its doors, and now, the well-known discount chain is re-emerging stronger than ever.

Mermaid cushion were another popular buy of the day at $5 Trish Bowman

Brad said people had been struggling for quite some time and they needed to have the option to buy quality goods at a bargain price.

"I'm always seeing what's in the market and thinking how I can somehow get it for less and stick to the $5 guarantee," he said.

"I am hoping to open 20 stores across Queensland over the next 2 years if all goes well but right now I am focussing on the three stores in Yeppoon, Gladstone and Rockhampton."

At just 35, Brad already has a long history in discount stores and believes he has learnt the right combination of skills to make his new Silly Solly's discount stores a winner.

These truck and car sets were a popular buy for $5 Trish Bowman

"I have worked for a number of brands including my own Brad's Bargain Box and used to oversee the Crazy Clarks in Yeppoon so I am very familiar with the area," he said.

"I met Solly Stanton years ago and he has come on board as a consultant. He has been a fabulous mentor for me and someone whose input I value.

"I decided to go with the Silly Solly's brand because it brings back childhood memories for me. I want to create memories for the next generation."