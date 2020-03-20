Nothing will break Tanya’s stride

NOT JUST POLITICS: Brian Livingstone, Tanya and Grant Lynch, and Jason Murphy hit an interesting campaign trail in Yeppoon.

YEPPOON businesswoman Tanya Lynch oozes positivity and she has injected plenty of that into both her election campaign and also her approach to the Coronavirus situation.

Last weekend Mrs Lynch may not have been so recognisable, but yes that was her sitting in the sidecar of a vintage motorcycle cruising the streets of the Capricorn Coast.

It was all part of her tilt to become a Livingstone Shire councillor at the upcoming local government elections.

But quirkiness aside, there was also a serious part to the antics.

“We love supporting community events and we’re all about fundraising, so we have connected ourselves with Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for the last three years,” said Mrs Lynch, who runs Vue Wine Bar & Restaurant at Yeppoon with her husband Grant.

“We thought why not promote that, and at the same time promote me as a candidate for councillor.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a global motorcycle fundraising event which raises money and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs.

“In our community we have so many great causes and fundraisers that the community should get behind and this is one of them,” Mrs Lynch said.

“So what you actually do at the annual event in September is dress up in your 40s attire.

“A few of us did that last weekend and we left from the Bungundarra area on the motorcycles and we came through town and did a couple of spins around Yeppoon.

“We were tooting the horn and waving the placard and it was great, people were clapping and cheering so that’s why we did a couple of laps around.

“It was really good fun.”

On Thursday standing outside the polling booths at Yeppoon, Mrs Lynch, a local business owner of more than a decade, was remaining upbeat in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen the highs and lows over the years,” she said.

“We’ve been in this region for 14 years now, so we’ve seen the droughts, the cyclones, the fires, so you tend to know that things can definitely take a dive but there’s always hope at the end.

“And we take a real positive stance in our own personal life and our business life because I believe in staying positive.

“We’ll come through this (COVID-19).

“It will be tough for times but we’ll all get through it together.”

Mrs Lynch said it was business as usual at Vue Wine Bar & Restaurant.

“We haven’t had to put any staff off,” she said.

“We have an area that we can only really fit about 75 people into inside so we’re fine with that 100 person limit that’s in place.

“We just want to encourage people to keep coming out.

“Last night the restaurant was very full and there was a lot of happiness and buzz in the place.

“Could down the track it drop off?

“Highly likely, but we’ll just take every day as it comes.”

When asked what motivated her to run for council, Mrs Lynch did not hesitate with her reply.

“I get to speak to hundreds and hundreds of people every week - locals, interstate tourists, international tourists, and I just would love to be a voice for the community and bring a bit of business acumen to the council table.”

And the biggest issue facing Livingstone Shire?

“It’s 100 per cent the rates that people are paying,” Mrs Lynch said.

“I have gone around from Keppel Sands to Ogmore and out to the rural areas, and they’re really feeling like they’re forgotten.

“You know Yeppoon is looking great and spectacular, but let’s look after the rural areas as well.”