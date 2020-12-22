‘Nothing will mend pain’: Dad of six remembered after freak crash

A young father of six has been identified as one of the victims of a tragic double motorbike fatality that’s rocked a community.

Luis Godinho would have been celebrating his 29th birthday on Sunday but was killed two days prior in a freakish head-on collision with another rider on Mount Peter Road, Edmonton.

His brother, Marvin, has issued a touching tribute to the much-loved dad, saying their life had been "turned upside down" by the horrific accident on the eve of Christmas.

"Luis had the ability to walk into any room and make everyone feel like everyone would be ok as long as we are together and we are happy," he said on a GoFundMe campaign set up to help his young family.

Father of six Luis Godinho has been identified as one of the motorbike riders killed in an accident in Edmonton on Friday. PHOTO: Facebook.

"Life is all about living in the present and no one embodied that more than Luis.

"Our lives have been turned upside down and nothing is going to mend the pain we are all feeling."

The collision occurred about 10pm on Friday night near the intersection of Mount Peter Road and Mackillop Road.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Buckman from the Cairns Road Policing Unit said in his 36 years on the force he'd never heard of a more freakish accident.

Luis Godinho leaves behind six children after the horror crash. PHOTO: Facebook

"Two trail bikes having a head-on like that is just such a tragedy," he said.

"It's obviously a tragedy for the friends and families of the people involved and we just offer our sincere condolences.

"Doing a death message to a family member is one of the worst things you can do."

Mr Godinho said his brother's legacy would live on through his friends and young family.

A GoFundMe campaign as been set up to help Luis Godinho’s (left) young family. PHOTO: Facebook.

He is survived by the "love of his life" Tyler and their six children Lucas, Nevaeh, Kiarah, Mason, Ashton, Braxton.

"Christmas is in a week and instead of celebrating and enjoying the holidays we are now planning a funeral," Marvin said.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign visit the website.

