Business owner's sick and tired of carnage on Rocky road

SAFEER: A roundabout at the intersection of Denham and Kent Sts has reduced crashes.

THE staff at Bartletts Tavern have seen plenty of minor traffic crashes over the years.

But the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Denham and Kent Sts has finally quietened the sound of crunching metal and screeching tyres.

The roundabout was installed after the intersection was identified as one of Rockhampton's road black spots.

There's room for improvement though, according to the venue's retail manager David Schultz.

"The roundabout has made a difference here, but Campbell and Denham Sts probably needs it more than out the front here," he said.

It's an intersection Rockhampton Regional Council has also seen as dangerous, with an infrastructure committee report this week revealing federal funding for a $935,719 roundabout was pending.

Funding for roundabouts at Derby and East Sts and Alma and Stanley Sts is also pending under this program.

Addressing the region's black spots has also involved extending the kerb to increase awareness of the intersection, and creating specific right-turning lanes at high-volume traffic lights.

Kerb extensions have been applied to five Rockhampton intersections, with good results.

According to the report, in the two years prior to the treatment at Cambridge and Campbell Sts there were eight crashes with injuries, reduced to one since installation in December 2012.

The report stated locations for works were determined based on data which determined the top 50 locations for crashes in the region.

However, the council would not release this data to The Morning Bulletin, saying it was confidential.