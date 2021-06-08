Menu
Crime

Notorious killer found dead in Queensland jail cell

by Cormac Pearson
7th Jun 2021 10:19 AM
A notorious Queensland killer has reportedly been found dead in his jail cell this morning.

Garry Dubois, who was convicted for the 1974 murders of Brisbane mother Barbara McCulkin and her young children in 1974, has reportedly been found dead at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

A 1978 photo of Garry Dubois.
Queensland Corrective Services has confirmed that a 74-year-old man was found in his single-occupancy cell at 4.30am at the prison.

Officers and paramedics tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at 5.20am.

Queensland Corrective Services are assisting Queensland police in preparing a report for the coroner.

Dubois was also due to give evidence at a fresh inquest in the Brisbane's Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub bombing.

Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne. The family disappeared in 1974.
