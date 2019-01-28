Djokovic: I want to be the greatest ever

Novak Djokovic poses for photos with the 2019 Australian Open Men's singles tennis trophy at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Picture: AAP

Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic says it is "logical to conclude" he is gunning to be the greatest tennis player in history, adding he doesn't worry about age or "think about any limits".

The Serbian star was all smiles on Monday as he posed for photos with his record seventh Australian Open title, having swept aside great rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets on Sunday night.

The result took Djokovic to outright third place on the list of most Grand Slam titles with 15, perched behind only Roger Federer (20) and Nadal (17).

Already world No.1, the 31-year-old did not deny he was looking to take No. 1 spot on that list as well before the curtains came down on his career.

"If I'm still playing and winning slams I think it's logical to conclude that I am (aiming for that)," Djokovic said.

"I'm blessed to be able to win 15. I know there are two guys ahead of me in history of the most slams won but I still have time. I'm not rushing."

Djokovic said managing his body would be key over coming years, with his mind feeling fresh and fire still in the belly.

"I do feel young, I do feel fresh, I do feel fit," he said.

"I don't think about age, I don't think about any limits.

"I'll keep on striving to get better on the court but also maintain the healthy lifestyle that brings me longevity and wellbeing. I think most importantly is to nurture that love for the game. I think it all starts in your heart and your mind as well. If I want to keep going, I will keep going."

For now, Djokovic's sights are firmly set on the French Open in May, where victory would see him hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time, just as he did during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

"I don't want this to sound arrogant but I've done it once, why not do it again?," Djokovic said.

"I'm just one slam away from that and I'm not the only one who has been in this situation before.

"Nadal and Federer have been holding three out of four many times throughout their careers. Everything is possible in life."

However, after a big three weeks in Melbourne the priorities are simple for now.

"The first thing I'm going to do is recharge my batteries," Djokovic said.