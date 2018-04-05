Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Novak Djokovic has been battling on court this season.
Novak Djokovic has been battling on court this season.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Struggling Djokovic splits with coaches

5th Apr 2018 8:20 AM

NOVAK Djokovic has split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek in the latest coaching change for the 12-time major champion.

Djokovic announced the moves Wednesday on his website.

 

He has struggled on the court this season as he deals with a right elbow problem that just wonâ€™t seem to go away, despite taking off the second half of last year and having a medical procedure this February. Djokovicâ€™s latest setback was a straight-set loss in his opening match last month at the Miami Open, a tournament he has won six times.

Earlier in March, Djokovic dropped his opener at Indian Wells, where he has won five times.

Djokovic began working with Agassi on a part-time basis before last yearâ€™s French Open in May. He added Stepanek to his team at the end of November.

andre agassi novak djokovic radek stepanek
Farnborough Rd to be closed for landslip repair

Farnborough Rd to be closed for landslip repair

News Traffic diverted as large rocks to fall during long-reach excavation

  • 5th Apr 2018 10:15 AM
Cyclone update: Capricornia gale warning as TC Iris weakens

Cyclone update: Capricornia gale warning as TC Iris weakens

Critical Alert CQ is no longer in the cyclone warning zone, but strong winds expected

Woman carrying baby when knife put to her back

Woman carrying baby when knife put to her back

Crime Bad news sparked outrage in man

Young chef ambassador chosen for Beef Australia 2018

Young chef ambassador chosen for Beef Australia 2018

Whats On Celeb chefs include Curtis Stone, Adrian Richardson, Matt Golinkski.

Local Partners