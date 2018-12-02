Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach fires are now contained.
The Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach fires are now contained. QLD Fire and Emergency Services
News

'Now contained': Deepwater bushfires under control

Mark Zita
by
2nd Dec 2018 9:00 AM

THE CRUCIAL fires affecting the Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach have now been contained, according to Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett.

On Facebook, he said the news from the incident control centre in Agnes Water is fantastic.

"Over the next 12-24 hours, crews will manage and strengthen containment lines before weather conditions deteriorate tomorrow,” Cr Burnett said.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have officially downgraded the bushfire warning level to 'advice', but asks residents not to return yet as conditions are still too dangerous.

"Roads may be blocked by fallen debris and road conditions remain extremely dangerous,” the update said.

"Police are patrolling the area to ensure no one returns.

"Crews are working hard to make the area safe in preparation for the return of residents,”

The fire is currently moving south-east towards Lindy Drive, Fernfield Road and Coast Road.

For residents in Winfield, the bushfire warning level is also downgraded to advice, with the fire contained along lines at Coast Road.

QFES also advises crews are no longer required at the Mount Larcom bushfire, which was near The Narrows Road.

Smoke might still affect nearby residents.

cq bushfires cq fires deepwater bushfire gladstone region mayor matt burnett queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    premium_icon 'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    News Loss of popular young Rolleston man, who died trying to save his family's property, devastates town and region.

    • 2nd Dec 2018 9:28 AM
    UPDATE: Tropical cyclone set to form within 24hrs

    UPDATE: Tropical cyclone set to form within 24hrs

    Breaking 8.25am: Bureau releases track map, system poses no immediate...

    ROLLING COVERAGE: CQ bushfires burning in containment lines

    ROLLING COVERAGE: CQ bushfires burning in containment lines

    Breaking See a full update of the Central Queensland fire emergency

    CQ man charged after allegedly deliberately lighting fire

    premium_icon CQ man charged after allegedly deliberately lighting fire

    Breaking The fire was quickly extinguished as police gave chase to two men

    Local Partners