News

Opinion: Now is the time to look at Qld's adopton laws too

by Christine Mckee
19th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

THE abortion laws have passed and it is no longer a criminal offence in Queensland to terminate a pregnancy.

No other topic has the ability to divide women as much as this one. It's a complex and deeply personal issue.

All over Australia today, women are debating their views.

I'm not going to go into the debate but as this is my editorial, I will say that abortion for any reason is a tragedy.

The central issue here is one of criminality, not morality.

Morally, women are free to choose whether or not to continue or terminate a pregnancy for any reason, up to 22 weeks.

But the questions run deeper than criminality.

What government services are available in Queensland for women who have an unexpected or unplanned pregnancy but don't wish to terminate?

Has there been any discussion on increasing funding for these services?

Has there been discussion about easing barriers to adoption to make it easier for couples to adopt babies and for women to carry to full term to adopt their baby rather than terminate?

What services are available for women who have experienced grief, regret or other mental health challenges post termination?

Are these services free?

About 14,000 surgical and medical abortions occur in Queensland every year.

In 2016-17 there were five local adoptions of children unknown to the adopting parents.

The discussion around pregnancy and parenthood needs to run much deeper than just abortion laws.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

