NOW OPEN: 2021 awards celebrate efforts of CQ businesses

Businesses across the region can now nominate for the Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

The fifth Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards have officially launched, with nominations now open.

Central Highlands Development Corporation’s biennial business awards celebrate the efforts and achievements of this diverse and dedicated business community.

The awards recognise local business contribution, not only to economic vitality but to creating the strong, healthy, vibrant regional community that is the Central Highlands.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate and reflect upon your business’ journey, attract more exposure to your business, and possibly win a prestigious and hotly-contested award,” a CHDC spokesman said.

The 2019 Business Excellence Awards attracted more than 110 nominations across 11 categories.

More than 200 guests attended the gala dinner where awards were presented and 4T Consultants and Fair Dinkum Meats were inducted into the Hall of Fame for each winning one category three years in a row.

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards. Nominate a business you think should be recognised, and businesses are also welcome to self-nominate.

Categories include Agribusiness, Construction and Trades, Emerging Business, Health and Lifestyle, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, Retail, and Tourism.

Nominated businesses must be registered and/or operate (as the primary place of business) in at least one town within the Central Highlands region.

Upon receiving a nomination, CHDC will contact the nominated business and provide the entry form.

Nominations close April 1, with award winners announced at the gala dinner in September.

“We look forward to working with you to showcase and celebrate the fantastic achievements of Central Highlands’ businesses,” the spokesman said.

Visit the CHDC website for more information or nominate a business here.