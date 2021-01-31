Menu
Councillor Cherie Rutherford and Councillor Tony Williams at the Mount Morgan swinging bridge. Picture: Contributed
Council News

Now open: New life for iconic swinging bridge

Aden Stokes
31st Jan 2021 1:00 PM
The Mount Morgan swinging bridge has reopened to the public following major upgrades.

Hutchinson Builders was appointed for the works, which included the replacement of the timber decking and the chain mesh where required.

Infrastructure Councillor Tony Williams said he was pleased to see the upgrades completed in time for the new school year.

“The bridges are very special to the Mount Morgan community and I am sure they will be extremely happy with the outcome,” he said.

“The recently completed upgrade is great news for students of Mount Morgan who can once again use the bridge on their way to and from school.

“The team at Hutchinson Builders did a fantastic job replacing the old timber decking as well as carrying out inspections and refurbishment to areas that needed attention.

“Thanks to these upgrades the bridge is now in tip top condition.”

Divisional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the works started in October last year and finished in January.

Ms Rutherford said she couldn’t wait for the community to get plenty of use out of the newly refurbished bridge.

“We know how central the bridge is to the community, so we opened it up over the Christmas holiday period and then closed it off again to finish the upgrades in the new year,” she said.

“The bridge is now open for good and will hopefully be open for many years to come.

“I want to say thank you to the Mount Morgan community for their patience while these works were undertaken, we know how valuable the bridge is to the community and hope you are just as happy with the outcome as we are.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

