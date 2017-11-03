News

Now open: Peter Alexander and Mimco call Stockland home

Cassie Edmeades at the Mimco store in Stockland Rockhampton.
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

STOCKLAND Rockhampton was abuzz with excitement yesterday with three new stores opening their doors to the public for the first time.

Peter Alexander and Mimco were among the brand giants which have called Rockhampton home.

Mimco Manager Cassie Edmeades said it was fantastic to see the brand in Rockhampton finally.

 

Peter Alexander store in Stockland Rockhampton.
"We've had customers pouring in the door and everyone is super happy to have us here and be able to purchase our brand," she said.

"It's wonderful that everyone is opening together on the same day, it's created such an exciting vibe for everybody here in the centre.

"I can't even count how many people have come through the door, I didn't think we'd even be able to fit that many people into the store."

 

Peter Alexander store in Stockland Rockhampton.
