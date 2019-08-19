Now we have Aldi, what about Costco?

WHAT ABOUT ROCKY: Costco Ipswich members save about 5c a litre compared to other service stations.

NOW that Rockhampton has Aldi secured, many people are asking if we can get a Costco next.

Aldi has said it would open its doors on October 2, two years after it was officially announced.

The Morning Bulletin went to Costco to see what their stance was on expanding their line of stores up to Central Queensland.

"We have been well received in the Australian market, and hope to continue to expand Costco's

reach to more people throughout Australia.

"Right now we have confirmed sites we are building at Perth Airport, Casuarina WA, and Auckland, NZ,” Patrick Noone, country manager for Costco Australia, said.

"We are always on the look-out for new locations, however at this time we have not found a suitable location for us in the northern Queensland region.

"Our focus is always to find the right location to meet our specifications so that we can ensure every warehouse is as comprehensively stocked, offering a wide range of products and services of the best quality at the best possible price.”

There have been some comments that the old Bunnings site could be the perfect location for a Costco.

Mr Noone said a typical Costco warehouse is about 14,000sqm and the old Bunnings site at 452-488 Yaamba Rd is 7660sqm.

"Our warehouses are quite sizable in order to be able to house our comprehensive range of goods and speciality department services,” he said.

The former Bunnings site sold in November for $9.9 million to a Sydney-based company, Brownfields Nominees Pty Ltd.

The former Bunnings site sold in November for $9.9 million to a Sydney-based company, Brownfields Nominees Pty Ltd. The Morning Bulletin has been unable to contact the company to find out what their plans are.

The blue and yellow Joyce Mayne building at 407 Yaamba Rd has also been vacant since the store closed in 2014.

The site, however, only has a floor space of 4016sqm.

"We also look for lots that can house our fuel stations and sizable car parks as well,” Mr Noone said.

Australia has 11 Costcos, two of which are in Queensland - in Ipswich and Brisbane's North Lakes.

There are four stores in Victoria, three in New South Wales and one each in the Australian Capital Territory and South Australia, plus the two under construction in Western Australia.