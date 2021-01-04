NQ airport worker sues for $1m for tarmac injury

A Townsville Airport worker has filed a lawsuit for more than $1 million after she was injured on the tarmac.

The workplace injury lawsuit was filed to the Rockhampton Supreme Court this month by Ingham’s Roati Legal.

Holly Johnstone, who is registered to an address in Western Australia, 35, was employed as customer service officer/manager as ground staff at Townsville Airport.

The claim is to be served on Aviation Fuel Services, that provided aircraft refuelling services at the airport.

Ms Johnstone was injured in an accident on May 7, 2017.

She was marshalling passengers boarding an aircraft which was parked on the tarmac at the airport.

Nearby, an Aviation Fuel Services Truck operator was reversing a refuelling truck and he came close to hit the wheelie bins which were attached to rope to create a cordon area.

The wheelies are weighted to prevent them blowing over.

Ms Johnstone moved the bin to prevent an accident, but due to the weight of the bins she sustained a lumbar spine injury.

For personal injuries and negligence, Ms Johnstone is suing for $1,157,101.21.

This includes future wage loss of $525,600, previous wage loss of $143,434.18 and $251,460 for future care and assistance.

No defence has yet been filed.