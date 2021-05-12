NQ man cuts off GPS tracker before stealing iPhone

Menu
Hugh Suffell
12th May 2021 5:33 AM
A TOWNSVILLE father cut off his GPS tracker days before he "snatched" a man's iPhone from his hands to read its messages.

Trent Walker, 21, pleaded guilty to two charges in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video link from the Townsville Correctional Centre.

The charges were one count of wilful damage and one count of stealing

The court heard Walker was on parole when on February 1 he cut off his GPS tracking device worth $500.

Police prosecutor Anita Page said that nine days later Walker "snatched" an iPhone 6 that he "perused for messages" before stealing it and telling the victim not to leave the house.

The father of one's parole was suspended and he was taken into custody.

Walker's lawyer Phil Rennick said his client had a "significant history" and had been employed as a scaffolder and trawler worker prior to committing the offences.

Mr Rennick said Magistrate Scott Luxton should take into account his client had served 89-days in custody before appearing in court on Tuesday.

Mr Luxton sentenced Walker to one month imprisonment for each offence and ordered him to pay $500 restitution.

Walker was granted parole.

Convictions were recorded.

 

