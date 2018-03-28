Menu
Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys has produced some amazing kick offs.
Rugby League

Meninga applauds Cowboys’ ‘smart’ tactic

by John Dean
28th Mar 2018 11:39 AM

NORTH Queensland winger Kyle Feldt has made a name for himself for his spiralling kick-offs which trouble even the game's best players.

But lately, the flyer's been switching things up by kicking low and hard which has seemed to have had the same effect.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has applauded the tactic.

"I think it's smart," Meninga said.

Kyle Feldt is mixing up his kick offs. Picture: Evan Morgan
Kyle Feldt is mixing up his kick offs. Picture: Evan Morgan

"The game of rugby league is about possession.

"If you can get the ball back off a kick off, that's an asset. That's huge.

"He's got some great results over the years.

"That flat kick will cause some issues and one day someone's going to drop it and the Cowboys will get the ball back in an attacking zone.

"Dessie (Des Hasler) introduces the short kick-offs to the Bulldogs last year.

"You need to have an array of kick-offs and restarts.

"It's a really good tool to use when you want to get the ball back and gain some momentum."

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys poses during a North Queensland Cowboys NRL media opportunity at Cowboys HQ on September 25, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Former Brisbane star Corey Parker echoed Meninga's thoughts.

"It keeps the opposition team guessing," Parker said.

"It's a real string to his bow with what he can do there.

"It's such a weapon, particularly with Kyle Feldt.

"He can put them low, high, he can spiral them, he can do all sorts."

