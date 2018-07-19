Parramatta coach's patience revived Terepo’s career

The Brisbane Broncos put the heavies on Peni Terepo earlier this year.

AFTER almost losing his contract last year, Peni Terepo is ready to rip in with a new deal at the Eels.

Terepo was on the cusp of ending up on the NRL scrapheap last year after failing to inform Parramatta about a careless driving conviction in New Zealand in early 2017.

He pleaded guilty to careless driving and refusing a blood-alcohol test, which resulted in him getting fined $15,000 and suspended for three games by the club.

But the Tonga international has since found his way back into coach Brad Arthur's good books, revealing he had signed a two-year extension with the club earlier this season.

"I re-signed with the club at the start of the year and am really happy to stay," Terepo said.

"I came over when I was 16 turning 17, played SG Ball here, and I hope to remain a one-club player. Coming over here was hard, to start a new life away from home.

"But now that Parramatta's home to me, it'd be hard if I was to move on."

The 26-year-old leads all Eels forwards in tackle busts (31) and has emerged as one of Arthur's most devastating big men in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Terepo paid credit to Arthur for giving him a chance following last year's incident.

"He's always been loyal to me, stuck by my side, fought for me, and he's helped me in that part of my life, from my troubles," Terepo said.

"He's been an awesome coach to me as well and helped me be a better player and person.

"He had his time to spray me and then after that he was all for helping me. He really wanted me to stay at the club. His loyalty and faith in me really opened my eyes.

"That motivated me to repay him in the way I've played and trained this year."

