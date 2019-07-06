NRL clubs reach out to CQ player after Confraternity final

TOUGH GAME: TCC came second in the Confraternity Shield, losing their only game to Ignatius Park in the grand final.

TOUGH GAME: TCC came second in the Confraternity Shield, losing their only game to Ignatius Park in the grand final. Academy Photography

RUGBY LEAGUE : Despite TCC falling short of a grand final win against Ignatius Park, this year's Confraternity Carnival was a perfect platform for player Riley Boaza, who was approached by a number of interested NRL clubs Friday morning.

"He fielded about four or five calls from different NRL clubs who were interested in him and wanting to know what he's up to,” TCC coach Mick Busby said.

Busby commended Boaza for being TCC's "best player for the carnival”.

"He destroyed sides. He was a dominant player in every game,” he said.

"He got three Man of the Matches and I thought for sure that he'd make the Honourary Rep team.”

Darcy Hancock was another stand-out and was hand-picked by selectors to be part of the 17-player QISSRL Honourary Representative team.

Busby said Grant was "outstanding” and the team's best player in the final.

There was a glimmer of hope for TCC as they stepped into the Division 1 grand final yesterday.

After blitzing the preliminaries with five consecutive wins, TCC were looking like a possible threat towards the five-time Confraternity winners, Townsville's Ignatius Park.

However, the dominant Confraternity force was too much for the Rocky side, taking out their sixth Shield and a 34-0 win over the two 30 minute halves.

Busby said despite the loss, which was the side's only defeat over the five days, the team competed really well for their school.

"We were just beaten by a bigger and better team in the end,” he said.

"It just wasn't our day and they put the pressure on us and our defence fell away.

"Besides the final, our defence was really good. But once they got away, we were never going to bring them back.”

To make the carnival's top eight is a feat in itself, but to make the grand final, was an huge achievement, said Busby.

"We made the grand final in 2014 (and lost against St Brendan's) and were in the top four last year,” he said.

"It's not easy to win. There's some tough teams who didn't make the top four.”

QISSRL president Peter Elmore said the carnival was a success and showcased it's spirit of "spirit, fair play, fellowship, and all of the good qualities of sportsmanship”.

"I congratulate all players and team officials for the outstanding way in which they played,” he said.

Next year's carnival will be hosted by Iona College at Brisbane.

CQ Grand Final Results

Rugby League

Confraternity Shield

Final: Ignatius Park College, Townsville 34 d The Cathedral College, Rockhampton 0

St Mary's College, Toowoomba 13 d St Brendan's College, Yeppoon 12

Marist College, Ashgrove 10 d Rockhampton Grammar School 6

Confraternity Trophy

Aquinas College, Southport 22 d Emmaus College, Rockhampton 6

Confraternity Plate

Emerald's Marist College 8 - 10 Charters Towers' Columba Catholic College

Netball

Ipswich's St Mary's College 17 - 18 Rockhampton Girls Grammar

Emerald's Marist College 18 - 20 Riverview's St Peter Claver College

Yeppoon's St Ursula's College 15 - 9 St Augustine's College

Caloundra's Unity College 20 - 18 Emmaus College

TCC 12 - 15 Townsville's St Margaret Mary's College

Caboolture's St Columban's College - RGS

See Monday's edition for coverage of the netball grand final.