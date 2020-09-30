NRL confirms major grand final change

40,000 fans have been approved to attend the 2020 NRL grand final at ANZ Stadium. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

The 2020 NRL grand final will host 40,000 fans at Homebush's ANZ Stadium after the NRL and the NSW Government agreed to relocate the decider from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

A half crowd capacity has been approved for the Sunday, October 25 grand final day, which will feature the men's and women's deciders.

The agreement to relocate from the SCG was made after the planned redevelopment of ANZ Stadium, which would have closed the venue, did not proceed.

The relocation will ensure more fans can attend the Grand Final Day.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the game was excited to have even more fans at the live grand final day at ANZ Stadium.

"ANZ Stadium is the biggest venue in NSW and that means more of our fans will be able to experience grand final day live," Abdo said.

"This year will be a historic grand final day.

"The teams competing would have overcome all challenges in front of them and we will experience the culmination of a season like no other.

"We are working on innovative ways to showcase the pre-game entertainment and returning to ANZ Stadium will provide us with the space to put on the most entertaining show possible.

"We can't wait to see 40,000 fans at the venue.

"Our fans have been so patient and loyal throughout the season and having crowd caps increase for the Finals Series is the perfect way to acknowledge that loyalty.

"This year has been the most unpredictable year in our game's history, we've faced unprecedented challenges and I feel like the best football is yet to come."

Raiders fans doing the viking clap at the 2019 NRL Grand Final between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Abdo thanked the NSW Government for their ongoing support during the pandemic.

"I want to congratulate the NSW Government for the way in which they have managed the pandemic," he said.

Their contact tracing has been world class and has enabled a crowd of 40,000 to attend our Grand Final Day.

"We thank them for their support throughout the season and we will continue to follow all public health orders to ensure the general community remains healthy."

NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said ANZ Stadium and Sydney were a perfect fit for a blockbuster NRL grand final.

"ANZ Stadium has hosted many of Australia's most iconic moments in sporting history and the 2020 NRL grand final will be among them," Ayres said.

"I encourage NRL fans attending the grand final to stay COVID safe and make the most of the electric atmosphere in Sydney by making a weekend of it, booking a hotel staycation and getting out to enjoy the hospitality and attractions of the city."

Tickets will be available for purchase from Wednesday.

Ticketed Club Members will be able to access entry level tickets from $49, with general public from $59.

NRL Hospitality provides the ultimate Grand Final experiences leading into the showpiece of the Premiership season.

Sydney Cricket Ground Trust Members who had already purchased tickets, or NRL Hospitality packages will be contacted directly by either the NRL, Ticketek or NRL Official Agents in the coming days in relation to their purchase.

Under Public Health Orders, ANZ Stadium has developed a COVID-19 Safety Plan to ensure the venue maintains a safe environment for workers and customers.

The NRL will work closely with the venue to implement these plans.

The on-sale schedule for grand final tickets is as follows:

Wednesday 30th September 12pm - Ticketed members

Wednesday 30th September 4pm - Non-ticketed members

Thursday 1st October 9am - NRL Account holders/waitlist

Thursday 1st October 10am - General Public

Originally published as NRL confirms major grand final change