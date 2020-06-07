NRL confirms Manly dudded by forward pass call

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles looks dejected during the round four NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Manly Sea Eagles at Bankwest Stadium on June 06, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Tom Trbojevic was adamant the pass he threw went backwards.

And NRL head of football Graham Annesley confirmed the Sea Eagles were robbed after a forward pass call went against them in Parramatta's 19-16 win.

The match deserved to go down to the wire and Sea Eagles winger Ruben Garrick looked like he had snatched a come-from-behind win in the final moment of the match only for the Trbojevic pass to be ruled forward by the touch judge with 41 seconds left. Touch judge Liam Kennedy made the controversial call instantly but Annesley quickly said the call was wrong and distanced the reduction in a referee as a cause for the error.

"It was called by the touch judge," Annesley said. "A second referee would have had no impact on that decision."

Trbojevic thought the pass was fine.

"I thought it was back but I didn't get a good look at it because I was taken out," Trbojevic said. "You get calls some days, you don't get calls other days. That's just part of the game."

It would have been the only time the Eels surrounded the lead in the match had the try been given. Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler said his side "won the game".

"It just confirms the night we had," Hasler said. "We didn't get much rub of the green."

Sivo set up two tries in the first half. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

Hasler was also critical of the one referee.

"The other thing I saw tonight was a real inconsistency in the six again call," Hasler said. "I will be talking to (referee boss) Bernard Sutton about that."

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses had no doubt it was the correct call.

"It was forward," Moses said. "100 per cent. We had one last week the same. It happens. I'm just happy they made the right call."

The loss was the Sea Eagles first this year while Parramatta have won their first four games to start a season for the first time in 31 years.

Manly’s fightback fell just short. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

ERROR MOUNTS

It was the 90 seconds of madness which cost the Sea Eagles big time. Two handling errors - the first by Trbojevic the second by Danny Levi in consecutive sets led to Parramatta tries. The first happened with Manly's final touch of the opening half when Trbojevic tried to push a near impossible pass after the Sea Eagles had been granted a six to go. The second was by Levi in Manly's first set of the second half. Parramatta scored each time to open up an 18-2 lead before the Sea Eagles raced in 14 unanswered points with Jorge Taufua scoring twice.

Hasler said he loved his team's "never say die attitude".

"I was impressed with the way this group fought back," Hasler said. "They never gave up."

Originally published as NRL confirms Manly dudded by forward pass call