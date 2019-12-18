Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Controversial player manager Gavin Orr will appeal his accreditation being revoked. Picture: Brett Costello
Controversial player manager Gavin Orr will appeal his accreditation being revoked. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

NRL drops bomb on player agents of chaos

by Brent Read
18th Dec 2019 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NRL has signalled its plans to strip the accreditation from one of the game's biggest player managers, fined another and moved against two others as it makes good on its promise to hold agents to the same standards as players and officials.

The NRL confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that following a disciplinary process it had determined Gavin Orr should have his accreditation cancelled.

He has sought leave to appeal the decision and will be allowed to continue to act on his clients'  behalf until the appeal is heard in February.

Antoun Zibara has been fined placed on probation for three years and Isaac Moses and Mario Tartak have been issued with show cause notices.

"Our integrity unit has conducted extensive investigations over a number of month, which has resulted in disciplinary proceedings against four player agents," NRL chief operating officer Nick Weeks said.

"The reforms of the rules relating to player agents at the end of last year has allowed the NRL to hold player agents accountable in the same way as players and club officials."

Orr managed DCE.
Orr managed DCE.

Orr, Moses and Tartak represent some of the biggest names in rugby league, among them Valentine Holmes, Cameron Smith and Damien Cook.

The NRL confirmed that Moses, accused of breaching his obligations as an agent by counselling or assisting a person to not fully co-operate with the NRL integrity unit, had disputed the allegations made against him.

 

More Stories

Show More
cameron smith damien cook gavin orr isaac moses mario tartak nick weeks nrl player agents valentine holmes
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

        New lease of life at old cafe

        premium_icon New lease of life at old cafe

        News Doors to open today with bagels, overnight oats, pulled pork bowls, lamb burgers...

        Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        premium_icon Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        Crime Police were called to alleged break and enter at BCF Rockhampton last night.

        COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.