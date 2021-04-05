NRL Early Mail: Turbo eyes return in new position

Predicted NRL team changes via Wacko's Whispers.

RABBITOHS V BRONCOS

Thursday 8 April, Stadium Australia, 7:50pm

Rabbitohs: Without both Cody Walker and Keaon Koloamatangi due to suspension. Walker is out due to a striking ban with Benji Marshall to fill in at five-eighth. Koloamatangi was charged with a grade two crusher tackle and has copped a two-week suspension with Jacob Host expected to come onto the left edge. Liam Knight is unavailable due to ongoing issues with concussion. Hame Sele is available for selection after recovering from a rib injury after returning to full training this week.

Broncos: Have their own issues with Patrick Carrigan out for a week due to a grade one crusher tackle. Tevita Pangai will start at lock with John Asiata returning on the bench. Either Tom Dearden or Brodie Croft will start at halfback and it will be interesting to see if Kevvie Walters continues to run with one of them on his bench like he has for the past two weeks.

Tom Trbojevic is aiming to return (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne).

WARRIORS V SEA EAGLES

Friday 9 April, Central Coast Stadium, 6:00pm

Warriors: Come into the clash off a five-day turnaround which won't help Addin Fonua-Blake who left the field against the Roosters after clash of knees and will likely rule him out for his game against old club with Lesson ah Mau to start and Kane Evans coming onto bench. Jazz Tevaga (ankle) and Ben Murdoch-Masila (leg) both copped knocks on weekend but were able to play on and should be fit to play. Bunty Afoa is facing a two-week ban, reduced to one with an early guilty plea.

Sea Eagles: Haven't had best start to season going 0-4 and their injury curse in 2RF continued on weekend when Morgan Boyle suffered dislocated shoulder which will keep him out for an extended time. But in some good news Tom Trbojevic is a chance to return from a hamstring injury this week but it may not be at fullback but in centres due to volume of running required on fullbacks which could increase risk of re-injuring hamstring. Moses Suli failed to finish Panthers game due to hip/back injury and could be in some doubt which would allow T.Trbojevic to come in at centre. Josh Schuster carried hand injury into game on Thursday and copped a knock to it during game and could be in some doubt. Jorge Taufua is close to returning from an Achilles injury and could replace Jason Saab on wing. Haumole Olakau'atu, who suffered nasty looking elbow injury in NSW Cup a couple of weeks back, is close to returning and could come onto bench if fit with Gosiewski starting in 2RF. Ben Trbojevic could be named on extended bench this week after playing NSW Cup the past two weeks.

PANTHERS V RAIDERS

Friday 9 April, BlueBet Stadium, 7:55pm

Panthers: Purring along nicely with no real issues leading into clash and will likely to have same 17 with Viliame Kikau passing gameday HIA but will be monitored. Stephen Crichton will continue in fullback role despite switching position with Charlie Staines late in Sea Eagles game as Crichton was cramping up due to volume of running required in fullback role.

Raiders: Come into game with no reported injuries. Joseph Tapine (ankle) and Curtis Scott (ribs) are both only outside chances to return with the same 17 likely to be named again this week.

TITANS V KNIGHTS

Saturday 10 April, Cbus Super Stadium, 3:00pm

Titans: Have both Anthony Don (hip) and Jamal Fogarty (quad) in doubt after they failed to finish game on weekend. If both are ruled out Brian Kelly will return from hand injury and come in at centre with Phillip Sami moving to wing. Ash Taylor is still a week or two away from returning from hand injury and if Fogarty doesn't recover Tyrone Peachey would have to partner Tanah Boyd in halves with either Beau Fermor or Sam McIntyre coming onto bench. Corey Thompson copped knock during game and stayed down for extended time but was able to play out game and should be right to play this week.

Knights: Come out of Dragons game with season hanging in balance after suffering a number of injures. Mitchell Pearce suffered pectoral injury and could miss anywhere from 3-14 weeks depending on scans. Tex Hoy is also missing after suffering hamstring injury with Kurt Mann also likely out due to concussion. Kalyn Ponga is only an outside chance to return after shoulder surgery and if not declared fit you would think Connor Watson would start at fullback. Blake Green was on limited minutes on weekend but with injury to Pearce will start in halves this week. Phoenix Crossland has a knee injury and if he can recover could play five-eighth if Ponga isn't fit but otherwise we could see Simi Sasagi make NRL debut at five-eighth. David Klemmer was twisted in a tackle on weekend suffering a knee injury but played on due to replacement issues. He will have scans and is in some doubt. Jacob Saifiti is facing a two-week ban, reduced to one with the early guilty plea. Dominic Young suffered an injury in NSW Cup on weekend and isn't expected to be available for selection. Edrick Lee isn't expected back from a foot injury and is a week or two away.

BULLDOGS V STORM

Saturday 10 April, Stadium Australia, 5:30pm

Bulldogs: Will welcome the return of some cavalry with Luke Thompson, Josh Jackson and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak all back from suspension. Nick Meaney suffered broken ribs on weekend which will see him miss this weekend with Corey Allan moving back to fullback. Watene-Zelezniak returns but may switch to left wing to allow rookie Tui Katoa to stay on his preferred right wing. Jackson will return at lock with Renouf Atoni dropping to bench whilst I am expecting Thompson to start from bench with Joe Stimson and Dean Britt the two players to drop out of 17. Jake Averillo missed Rabbitohs game due to ankle injury with his replacement Lachlan Lewis suffering head knock and failing HIA which I expect will rule him out this week and if Averillo's ankle injury doesn't come up we could see Brandon Wakeham come into halves. Corey Waddell could be in some doubt after suffering shoulder injury but had it strapped up at halftime and was able to finish game.

Storm: Will have a big inclusion with Harry Grant taking part in captain's run before Broncos game on weekend after recovering from knee injury but could be eased back into it from bench. Felise Kaufusi returns on right edge after missing two games due to suspension pushing Tom Eisenhuth back to bench. Dale Finucane is nearing from returning from calf injury but is still week or two away. Brenko Lee is fit to return from hamstring injury but it's expected he will return in QLD Cup.

ROOSTERS V SHARKS

Saturday 10 April, Sydney Cricket Ground, 7:35pm

Roosters: Sitili Tupouniua failed HIA on Sunday and with only a six-day turnaround will need to show no symptoms and pass required protocols to play. If ruled out Nat Butcher would start, which could see Nat's brother Egan Butcher, an edge forward, come onto bench. Victor Radley was sucking in seagulls after five minutes of Warriors game on weekend on returning from ACL injury and copped a couple of knocks during game but will be OK to play. Brett Morris looked to suffer a leg injury during game but was able to play on and will need to pull up OK to play with options of Matt Ikuvalu or Joseph Suaalii if ruled out.

Sharks: Just keep suffering injuries but the next man up theory is working for them at moment with Josh Dugan failing HIA on weekend to go along with Ronaldo Mulitalo suffering knee injury which saw them finish game with Toby Rudolf playing on an edge, Teig Wilton playing left centre and Jack Williams playing right centre. Dugan will need to pass required protocols to play but in some good news Jesse Ramian does return from suspension. Nene Macdonald could be an option to come onto wing if Mulitalo is ruled out. Briton Nikora misses his second game due to suspension with Wilton to continue on right edge.

TIGERS V COWBOYS

Sunday 11 April, Leichhardt Oval, 4:05pm

Tigers: To come

Cowboys: Struggling at moment but could receive boost with Jason Taumalolo a chance to return from broken hand. Justin O'Neill and Murray Taulagi both failed HIAs on weekend which saw Coen Hess play left centre and Jake Granville play right centre in second half on weekend. Both will have to pass required protocols to play but with Kyle Feldt returning from suspension Taulagi would be the player to make way anyhow. Reuben Cotter will return after missing game on weekend due to concussion. Michael Morgan did train last week but had rehab bib on and isn't expected to return due to shoulder injury.

EELS V DRAGONS

Sunday 11 April, Bankwest Stadium, 6:15pm

Eels: To come

Dragons: Welcome back Jack Bird from suspension at left centre after he missed Knights game which will see Brayden Williame returning to bench role and Jackson Ford dropping out of 17.

Originally published as NRL Early Mail: Turbo eyes return in new position