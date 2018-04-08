NRL giants come to CQ in Sea Eagles v Titans smash

FAN FAVOURITE: Rugby league fans - young and old - came out to cheer on their favourite team.

FAN FAVOURITE: Rugby league fans - young and old - came out to cheer on their favourite team. Mike Richards GLA080418SOCL

A crowd of 5135 rugby league fans gathered at Marley Brown Oval Sunday afternoon to watch Manly Sea Eagles', Daly Cherry-Evans, produce a spectacular 85-metre try at Marley Brown Oval.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The 32-20 win to the Gold Coast Titans was a first for the hosting town, Gladstone.

The action-packed day made history as the town's first ever NRL match for premiership points.

Titans' 200-game milestone man, Kevin Proctor, said he hopes to be back in the port city in 2019.

"It was good especially for a country town and there were heaps of supporters there which was good and the atmosphere was awesome,” he said just before the team's recovery session at the Gladstone Gladiators swimming pool.

Despite the chance of a Sea Eagles win, the victorious Titans' captain, Ryan James, said the team rode on the emotion from the Marley Brown Oval crowd to pull ahead.

"It was great to come up here and everybody was behind us,” he said.

"It felt like a home game and and it was electric out there and I'd love to come back and hope they have us again.”

Gold Coast Titans' previous outing to a regional centre was in Toowoomba.

Coach Garth Brennan said this time it was a great response to give the fans what they wanted.

"The people of Gladstone have been so good and we've been so welcomed since we been here,” he said.

"The crowd was great and I think it's fantastic for the game, to be able to bring these games out to these people out in the bush.

"They don't get a lot of footy and I mean they're die-hard rugby league fans and it's important that we give back to them.

"I'm really pleased we put on a performance for the crowd and we can send them away with a smile on their face.”

James added that the club has embraced its relationship with the country folk.

"We came up here a couple days earlier to get to know the community,” he said.

"We did some work up here a couple of weeks ago and Brenton Lawrence did some community work and he planted the seed.

"Hopefully in the future if we ever come up here, everyone still is on our side.”