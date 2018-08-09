NRL greats take stand against domestic violence in CQ

GET THE MESSAGE: Former NRL players are running two programs designed to teach young league players about domestic violence and mental health.

GET THE MESSAGE: Former NRL players are running two programs designed to teach young league players about domestic violence and mental health. Steph Allen

RUGBY LEAGUE: From the age of 15, one in five Australian women will experience sexual violence, one in four will experience physical violence and one in two will be exposed to sexual harassment.

And every week one woman - with recent data suggesting it could be two - dies at the hands of a former partner.

These are the alarming statistics being rolled out to Central Queensland schools as part of an NRL domestic violence awareness program for young league players aged 16-18.

The program, Voice Against Violence (VAV), was created by former Canberra Raiders captain Alan Tongue and is currently being introduced to high schools across the region.

On Wednesday, former NRL legends, Preston Campbell, Clinton Toopi and Lionel Harbin, along with NRL welfare manager David Faiumu, visited North Rockhampton High School to speak to the school's young footballers about the serious social issue.

Toopi, former New Zealand representative, former Gold Coast Titans player and the program's community deliverer, addressed the young men about his own experiences with domestic violence.

"Personally I share these stories so I want these boys to understand although I may be standing up here educating them, I'm not standing here with perfect wrap sheet,” he said.

Toopi said from a young age he had associated discipline with being physical, but chose to be the change when it came to raising his two daughters.

"Fast forward 10 years, my daughter is in a relationship with a young man and if he starts abusing her, will she tell me?” he said.

"If I smack her and discipline her for doing wrong things, that teaches her it's okay and it's normal.

"I want these boys to see I've played for NRL but I've done things wrong as well but now I've got that opportunity to educate them to show them the right path and the right way to make better choices.

"Some of these boys might be bystanders or even perpetrators or victims and we're trying to show them ways we can move forward in a better light... it's challenging them to think.”

VAV was developed by Tongue in consultation with Our Watch, White Ribbon and Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia.

The program will visit 60 communities across regional NSW and QLD.

"VAV is trying to educate our young men on how to make better choices and making them aware of issues that surround domestic violence and what it looks like,” Toopi said.

"These young men are going to be the future husbands, future partners and future role models, and through our game we know we can support that social change in our community... and make choices around that.

"We can teach these boys that what you think might be funny or might be okay or what was allowed in the past is not today.

"With a lot of these drills we're doing with them, we're highlighting relationships; we may step on each other's toes and butt heads but at no point should we ever hurt a woman or a man for that matter.”

The implementation of football drills and talks, VAV is also showing aspiring NRL exports how to avoid crossing the line in such a physical sport.

NRSS sports master, Walson Carlos, said the school was thrilled to have legends of the game teaching its students about a serious social issue.

"It's important for them to get the message through people they look up to and resonate with,” Carlos said.

"It's a really important message and a good thing for our school.

"These are our years 10-12 rugby league players; some play for our opens and year 10 sides, in b-division competitions, as rep players and there are also former rep players in the ranks.

"I think domestic violence is an issue through the whole of the community so I think it touches most people's lives over their life span.

"It's important to get some information on how to deal with it best... and if they ever do come across it in their lives, they will have the skills to deal with it and be positive members of their community.”

Last night, every senior league club in Rockhampton attended another program (the NRL State of Mind program) at Emmaus College.

"Back in 2013, we lost a few young men to suicide so we've teamed up with the Black Dog Institute, Head Space, Lifeline and Kid's Help Line to put together another wonderful program that gets into grass root clubs to educate and equip them with resources,” Toopi said.

"They can connect with experts who can give them really powerful tools and frameworks... so they can look out for those kind of symptoms in their clubs.

"In essence, these programs save lives.

"We're not reinventing the world, we just know what our game can do the empower these messages from experts.”