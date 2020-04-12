Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: ARLC Chairman Peter Vlandys speaks to the media during an NRL press conference at NRL headquarters on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: ARLC Chairman Peter Vlandys speaks to the media during an NRL press conference at NRL headquarters on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Rugby League

NRL has 208 million reasons to play extra games

by Peter Badel
11th Apr 2020 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has confirmed the NRL is exploring a 16 or 18-round competition that stands to deliver a crucial $208 million windfall for the cash-strapped code.

The Sunday Mail can reveal the NRL's 16 coaches are pushing for an even number of rounds as V'landys prepares to meet with broadcasters Channel 9 and Fox Sports this week to thrash out a season schedule.

The initial thought was for all teams to play each other once, which would make for a 15-week regular season. But under that arrangement, some clubs would benefit from home-ground advantages under an 8-7 home-and-away split.

The biggest loser regardless is the Warriors, who will be playing away games for the rest of the year if they are given government permission to leave New Zealand next month for a May 28 restart.

 

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

By playing 16 or 18 games, the NRL will look at implementing a series of Rivalry rounds to maximise interest. The extra rounds could include derby-style blockbusters such as the Broncos versus the Cowboys, the Roosters taking on Souths and Parramatta facing the Bulldogs.

With each round worth $13 million from broadcasters - two rounds have already been played - an 18-week regular season is worth an additional $208m.

A 9-9 home-and-away format would give the NRL sufficient time to stage the grand final on Sunday, October 11, with Channel 9 particularly reluctant for the league to go into November.

"What we are talking about is everyone playing each other once and there may be some rivalry rounds on top of that. We are still working that out," V'landys said.

"I say Rivalry Rounds with an 'S'.

The Broncos and Cowboys will be on rivalry the league leans on. Picture by Matt Taylor.
The Broncos and Cowboys will be on rivalry the league leans on. Picture by Matt Taylor.

"There could be more than 16 rounds, we might have a few more actually, so that's a consideration for our Project Apollo team which they will work through (this) week."

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will support any format but says there is a push for an even split of home matches.

"I don't think there will be an odd number of rounds," Seibold said.

"Trent Robinson (Roosters coach) spoke to the coaches and we're looking at an even number of rounds.

"In any case, that (the season structure) is not the most important thing.

"No-one is going to put club self-interests first. Everyone wants the NRL to get back up and running because it's the livelihood for all of us in the industry.

"I can't see anyone squabbling over games. We will do whatever we need to do. This puzzle hasn't been solved before and we just have to make it happen."

Originally published as NRL has 208 million reasons to play extra games

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus nrl nrl2020 peter vlandys

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Octogenarian knows COVID-19 challenges

        premium_icon Octogenarian knows COVID-19 challenges

        Community IF anyone is able to comprehend the challenges of coronavirus, it’s Rockhampton octogenarian Janet Stewart.

        COVID-19: Another QLD Health inconsistency, one more CQ case confirmed

        COVID-19: Another QLD Health inconsistency, one more CQ case...

        News Queensland Health Services’ daily COVID-19 report appears to have missed Central...

        UPDATE: BMA confirms CQ miner is positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon UPDATE: BMA confirms CQ miner is positive for COVID-19

        News BMA says contact tracing has been conducted with no abnormal results.

        CQ renters and landlords get help

        premium_icon CQ renters and landlords get help

        News RENTERS in Central Queensland can breath a sigh of relief as a new package to...