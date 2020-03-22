‘NRL, if you’re coming to CQ, play games in Rocky’

WELCOME: QRL Central Division manager Rob Crow is pushing for NRL games to be played at Rockhampton’s Browne Park if the competition’s teams are relocated to CQ. Picture: Allan Reinikka

RUGBY LEAGUE: The region’s power brokers are pushing for NRL games to be played at Browne Park amid talk the competition’s 16 teams could be relocated to Central Queensland.

They have put a compelling case to QRL CEO Rob Moore, asking that he take it to ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg.

News broke earlier this week that the NRL was looking at Calliope as a possible base for the teams in a bid to shield them from the coronavirus.

It was revealed Homeground Villages was being considered as the accommodation centre and Gladstone’s Marley Brown Oval as a venue for games, given it hosted an NRL fixture in 2018.

Round 2 of the NRL is being played at closed stadiums with no spectators.

Browne Park Trust chairman Paul Hoolihan and QRL Central Division manager Rob Crow wanted the NRL hierarchy to know Rockhampton had an ideal venue as well.

The Brisbane Broncos played a pre-season trial at Browne Park last month. Picture: Jann Houley

The Brisbane Broncos played a pre-season trial at Browne Park five weeks ago and it is not being used for league games after the QRL suspended its four statewide competitions and all grassroots footy.

Hoolihan said that presented the perfect opportunity for the NRL if the relocation came to fruition.

He planned to discuss the idea with fellow Trust members next week and put the proposal to Crow on Thursday.

“We broadcast the Intrust Super Cup from Browne Park and if they’re going to play NRL matches without people sitting in the stands it’s perfect,” Hoolihan said.

“We’ve got good bus services here, it would be cheaper than flying teams all over Queensland.

“I would propose to the Trust that we would negotiate any charge if they were to play here. I think we could make that contribution to rugby league because the Trust is actually charged with providing grounds for the playing of rugby league.

“If they’re (the NRL) not going to be paying full cost for the field and they already have the cost of having the teams here, what better way to use what I believe is one of the best rugby league grounds in regional Queensland.

“If they’re based around Gladstone, they’re only going to be 130km away. They can travel here on an airconditioned bus, they would still be in a quarantine between themselves, play the match and go back.

The Intrust Super Cup and the QRL’s three other statewide competitions are on hold until June 5.

Hoolihan said it was a “no-brainer”, especially given the suspension of all league competitions in Queensland.

“Let’s get Rocky on to national television and every man and his dog watching NRL matches being played here,” he said.

“I could tell you some towns and cities in NSW and other parts of Queensland that would be green with envy.”

Crow was on board and said Moore planned to take the proposal to the NRL, possibly next week.

“I have suggested to the QRL CEO that he make it known to the NRL that we have ovals in Browne Park, Marley Brown and even Salter Oval in Bundaberg that could cater for these games,” he said.

“The economic benefits to the NRL would be major given that TV crews could remain in this region rather than trucking their camera equipment in and out, and the hire of the ovals would be minimal in comparison to the major stadiums.

“There a lot to be gained by coming to Central Queensland and playing a certain number of games here.”