The NRL integrity unit is investigating a high-profile NRL star after footage emerged of him engaged in sex in a public toilet.
News

NRL player caught having sex in a public toilet

by Ben Graham
21st Apr 2021 11:18 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM

The NRL integrity unit is investigating a player after footage emerged of him engaged in sex in a public toilet.

The Parramatta Eels released a statement confirming the club was aware of an incident involving one of its players.

"We understand that those on the video have been illegally filmed by another person without consent and that an attempt has been made to distribute the video to media outlets and on social media platforms," the statement said.

"The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and is taking the matter very seriously, particularly given the potential invasion of privacy of those involved.

"The Club will not be making any further comment."

The clip lasts just five seconds and was filmed over the toilet door.

According to The Australian, the woman at the centre of the video is believed to be preparing to launch legal action against the person who filmed the video without her consent.

Speaking on Sky Racing radio's The Big Sport Breakfast, The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie said the footage was circulating on social media.

"The video is going around, I received it last night," Ritchie said.

The NRL integrity unit is investigating the incident.
"It looked like a sex act in a toilet. But until we know more. If we can determine the identity and if it is the player himself. There is more questions than answers."

news.com.au has gone to the NRL for comment.

Originally published as NRL investigating toilet sex tape

