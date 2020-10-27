NRL larrikin’s Mad Monday goes global

Brandon Smith has gone global.

The Melbourne utility is putting in a solid nomination for best-on-ground in the celebration stakes in the wake of the Storm's Grand Final win over Penrith on Sunday night, and American NBA star Dion Waiters certainly appreciates his efforts.

Speaking after the LA Lakers won this year's NBA Championship, Waiters - whose nickname is "Philly Cheese" - was responsible for a viral clip when he said: "You know what, they tried to sabotage Cheese. I'm not Philly Cheese. I'm not Bubble Cheese. Call me double C. I'm Champ Cheese."

Smith also goes by the nickname "The Cheese" and posted a video to his Instagram account on Monday of him copying Waiters. First he uploaded a clip of Waiters' response, then in the next frame - holding a beer in one hand with the NRL premiership trophy in his lap - Smith said, in his best American accent: "They tried to sabotage Cheese. I ain't no Philly Cheese. I ain't no Bubble Cheese. Call me double C. I'm Champ Cheese."

Smith's impersonation made its way onto Waiters' radar and the basketballer gave it his tick of approval.

"This is the greatest s***," Waiters commented, with a stack of crying laughter face emojis.

Brandon Smith got the shout out he was after.

Smith is one of footy's most likeable rogues and the Kiwi Test hooker enhanced his cult status with a golden interview after Sunday's thrilling 26-20 win.

"It was pretty good, I mean I played pretty s**t tonight but I got the (premiership) ring," Smith told Nine's Brad Fittler.

"It's for sale, I need to pay for all the beers I'm about to drink.

"I can't wait to take this home to my mum and dad, they sacrificed to put me in this position I'm in so this is definitely for them.

"I can't wait to get on the p*** with all the boys.

"I'll take anyone as long as they'll drink a lot.

"We'll get Christian Welch too drunk to play Origin … (Cameron Munster) will probably do something stupid."

Smith also counted Storm coach Craig Bellamy among his victims as he paid tribute to veteran Cameron Smith, who is yet to announce whether he will retire or play on next season.

"To the captain, I hope he can play on," Smith said.

"I know it's a tough situation for me but I wouldn't want him carrying me to another couple of rings, I don't think we should forced him out of the game.

"To Craig, he does nothing pretty much all year. Smithy does all the coaching, (Bellamy) is getting paid lots of money to do p*** all."

Originally published as NRL larrikin's Mad Monday goes global