Late Mail: Dogs selection shocks, gun Panther cleared

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay has wielded the axe and dropped three players as star Kieran Foran makes an early return from injury.

Back-rower Rhyse Martin, playmaker Lachlan Lewis and centre Kerrod Holland have been dropped for Saturday's clash with Newcastle, while Fox Sports reports Corey Harawira-Naera is also out of the game due to a family illness.

Harawira-Naera had been set to replace Holland in the centres.

Foran will join Jack Cogger in the halves for the Bulldogs, while Pay will have to rely on his three other reserves to fill the gaps meaning call-ups for Marcelo Montoya, Ofahiki Ogden and Chris Smith.

Titans vs Sharks

Thursday, 7:50pm, Suncorp Stadium

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. AJ Brimson 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Jesse Arthurs 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Keegan Hipgrave 17. Max King. Reserves: 18. Jack Stockwell 19. Jai Whitbread

Players cut: 20. Riley Jacks 21. Brenko Lee (two more to come)

Late Mail: Fullback Michael Gordon (concussion) is the only player in doubt. He remains part of the 19-man squad and is expected to play but if ruled out Jesse Arthurs would make his NRL debut at fullback with either Jai Whitbread or Jack Stockwell coming on to the bench. .

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Aaron Gray 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (c). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Si Katoa

Players cut: 20. Billy Magoulias 21. William Kennedy (two more to come)

Late Mail: The only potential change to the 17 could be Sione Katoa replacing Sosaia Feki on the left wing. Chad Townsend (wrist), Matt Prior (shoulder), Josh Dugan (back) and Josh Morris (leg) all trained during the week.

Waqa Blake has been dropped for disciplinary issues. Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images.

Tigers vs Panthers

Friday, 6:00pm, Suncorp Stadium

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Chris McQueen 13. Matthew Eisenhuth. Interchange: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Oliver Clark 17. Luke Garner. Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Elijah Taylor 20. Michael Chee-Kam 21. Russell Packer

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: After being a late scratching last week Benji Marshall is expected to return but still needs to get through the captain's run to be a confirmed starter. With Josh Aloiai (concussion) ruled out Oliver Clark makes his NRL debut from the bench after only returning last week in Canterbury Cup after missing a number of weeks with a facial injury.

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aekins 2. Josh Mansour 3. Dean Whare 15. Tyrell Fuimaono 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Wayde Egan 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Frank Winterstein 12. James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 16. Moses Leota 17. Tim Grant. Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai 19. Kaide Ellis 20. Dylan Edwards 21. Viliame Kikau

Players cut: 4. Waqa Blake, 13. Hame Sele

Late Mail: Centre Waqa Blake has been dropped after being late for training, while Hame Sele (back) is also out. Tyrell Fuimaono starts in the centres for Blake, while Sione Katoa will replace Sele at lock. Star back-rower Viliame Kikau (ankle) is expected come into the starting team after getting through captain's run. Halfback Nathan Cleary is expected to play after failing to finish last weekend due to HIA. James Maloney is a confirmed starter after his win at the judiciary on Tuesday night. Only potential change could be a swap with Reagan Campbell-Gillard dropping to the bench and Moses Leota starting at prop. Meanwhile, Isaah Yeo has opted to manage his shoulder dislocation rather than undergoing surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak will miss round nine with a rib cartilage injury and is a week-to-week prospect. Watene-Zelezniak's injury means Caleb Aekins will keep his starting spot despite Dean Whare returning to full training this week.

Andrew McCullough will avoid surgery on his injured knee. Image: Adam Head

Sea Eagles vs Broncos

Friday, 8:05pm, Suncorp Stadium

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Apisai Koroisau, 7. Kane Elgey, 8. Toafofoa Sipley, 9. Manase Fainu, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Jack Gosiewski, 15. Kelepi Tanginoa 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Morgan Boyle Reserves: 18. Abbas Miski, 19. Cade Cust, 20. Zach Dockar-Clay, 21 Taniela Paseka

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Manly has a few injuries concerns with Martin Taupau (ankle), Moses Suli (ankle) and Jorge Taufua (calf) all in doubt. Suli and Taupau are both expected to play with Taufua most likely to be ruled out. Abbas Miski would replace him on the wing.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jack Bird 5. Gehamat Shibasaki 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Thomas Flegler Interchange: 14. Patrick Carrigan 15. David Fifita 16. Tevita Pangai Junior 17. Joe Ofahengaue. Reserves: 18. Jamayne Isaako 19. Cory Paix 20. Jaydn Su'A 21. Sean O'Sullivan

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Anthony Siebold has made some big changes to the Broncos backline by dropping Jamayne Isaako and James Roberts. Jack Bird moves to right centre to partner Gehamat Shibasaki while Kotoni Staggs slots in as left centre. Rookie hooker Jake Turpin is in doubt with a quad strain but is expected to play. If ruled out Corey Paix would make his NRL debut playing out of position at dummy-half. Staggs will pick up goal kicking duties in Isaako's absence. The Broncos have also received a boost with news hooker Andrew McCullough won't require surgery to repair the knee injury he sustained at training earlier this week. McCullough visited a surgeon last night and will now only miss six weeks, as opposed to the expected 12, after it was decided his medial collateral ligament wouldn't need to go under the knife. Under-fire Broncos coach Anthony Seibold welcomed the news. "We had some good news last night in that 'Macca' does not need an operation," Seibold said. "He saw the specialist last night and he will be out for around six weeks. It is a really positive thing." McCullough will be replaced by Jake Turpin against the Sea Eagles on Friday.

Lachlan Lewis is expected to make way for Foran. Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Bulldogs vs Knights

Saturday, 3:00pm, Suncorp Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin. Interchange: 14. Fa'amanu Brown 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Adam Elliot 17. Sauaso Sue. Reserves: 19. Kieran Foran 21. Marcelo Montoya 22. Ofahiki Ogden 23. Chris Smith

Players cut: To come

Montoya will start in the centres for Holland, Smith will take Martin's spot on the left edge while either Ogden or Adam Elliot will play lock. Fullback Nick Meaney shapes as the likely goal-kicker.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Sione Mata'utia 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Connor Watson 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10.Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. James Gavet 17. Josh King. Reserves: 18. Mason Lino 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Jamie Buhrer 21. Jesse Ramien

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Newcastle could receive a massive inclusion with Jesse Ramien a chance to recover from a shoulder injury. He will have to pass a final fitness test at the captain's run on Friday and would replace Sione Mata'utia, who would drop back to the bench.

Kodi Nikorima will make his debut for the Warriors. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Warriors vs Dragons

Saturday, 5:30pm, Suncorp Stadium

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Patrick Herbert 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Kodi Nikorima 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Nathaniel Roache 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Bunty Afoa 16 Ligi Sao 17 Karl Lawton. Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Chris Satae 21Chanel Harris-Tavita 22 Issac Luke

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: New recruit Kodi Nikorima comes straight in to partner Blake Green in the halves and no late changes are expected. Rookie Patrick Herbert will pick up goal-kicking duties with Tohu Harris as back-up.

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Zac Lomax 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jai Field 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Euan Aitken 16. Jacob Host 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Mitchell Allgood 19. Jonus Pearson 20. Lachlan Timm 21. Josh Kerr

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Enforcer Tyson Frizell is a confirmed starter after receiving a finger to the eye from friendly fire from Blake Lawrie last week. Jai Field replaces Corey Norman in the halves. The only change to 17 could be Lawrie dropping back to the bench with Jacob Host starting on the right edge and Tyson Frizell at lock. Meanwhile, star half Norman is set to return far earlier than expected despite undergoing surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone. "I spoke to Corey last night after surgery and he's in good spirits. He had that fracture stabilised in surgery and his return to play on that is about three weeks," Dragons head of athletic performance Nathan Pickworth said. "It was a bit of a nasty shot there and he was in a fair bit of pain but the result is all in all not too bad."

Tim Mannah remains in doubt. Picture: Richard Dobson

Storm vs Eels

Saturday, 7:30pm, Suncorp Stadium

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen. Reserves: 18. Billy Walters 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Joe Stimson 21. Curtis Scott

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Utility Brandon Smith is set to be ruled out due to a calf injury, with either Patrick Kaufusi or Billy Walters to come on to the bench.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Manu Ma'u. Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Kane Evans 20. Josh Hoffman 21. George Jennings

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Prop Tim Mannah (ankle) is in doubt and while expected to play will have to prove his fitness at the captain's run. Kane Evans is on standby should Mannah be ruled out.

Jordan Rapana has been named to play. Picture: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Roosters vs Raiders

Sunday, 2:00pm, Suncorp Stadium

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Sitili Tupouniua, 17. Mitchell Aubusson. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins, 19. Josh Curran 20. Lachlan Lam, 21. Sam Verrills

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Winger Matt Ikuvalu (knee) is in doubt after missing last week's game and needs to prove his fitness at the captain's run to play. If ruled out the Roosters would line up the same as last week, with Mitch Aubusson starting at right centre, Joseph Manu moving to the right wing and either Lindsay Collins or Sam Verrills coming on to the bench.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Michael Oldfield 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Bailey Simonsson 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Aidan Sezer 19. Emre Guler 20. Royce Hunt 21. Jack Murchie

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Winger Jordan Rapana (ribs) is firming to play. He will be given a physical workout at training today before a decision is made. Hudson Young replaces injured John Bateman (fractured eye socket) on the right edge while Michael Oldfield is in at right centre for Joseph Leilua, who is out indefinitely with a back injury. Siliva Havili will play despite taking a knock to the knee last weekend. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad trained without any strapping on his right knee.

Kyle Feldt will make his first appearance of the season. Picture: Evan Morgan

Rabbitohs vs Cowboys

Saturday, 4:05pm, Suncorp Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allan 3. Kyle Turner 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Jacob Gagan 19. Connor Tracey 20. Dean Britt 21. Mawene Hiroti

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Expect the same change as previous weeks with Tevita Tatola starting at prop and George Burgess on the bench. Don't be surprised to see Jacob Gagan replace Corey Allan on the right wing with no other late changes expected.

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Enari Tuala, 5. Ben Hampton, 6. John Asiata, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Mitchell Dunn, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Tom Opacic, 20. Shane Wright, 21. Jake Clifford

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Winger Kyle Feldt returns from a groin injury to make his first appearance of the season with no late changes expected, and the John Asiata experiment at five-eighth to continue.