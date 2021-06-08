NRL legend calls time on career

Sydney Roosters winger Brett Morris has announced his immediate retirement from the NRL.

The 34-year-old sustained an ACL injury in the Tricolours’ round eight win over Newcastle – in which he captained the side for the first time – and has not played since.

Speculation was rife after the game that the injury would force Morris into retirement, but the NSW and Australian international representative waited until Monday to confirm the news.

“Not everybody gets to go out on their own terms, but looking back over my career, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunities I’ve had, and I hang up the boots a very proud and content man, knowing that the time is right,” Morris said in a statement released by the Roosters.

On announcing his retirement, Morris thanked his family as well as his teammates and coaches at the Roosters, Bulldogs and Dragons.

Brett Morris’s pace down the edge and prolific try-scoring ability never faltered with age. Picture: Brett Costello

Morris made his NRL debut with the Dragons in 2006 and went on to chalk up 276 first grade appearances.

A stoic defender with a knack for finding the tryline, he is often credited with reimagining the role of the winger for the modern game.

“Brett is one of the best, if not the best, finishers in the history of our game, and it is important we acknowledge his achievements over the years; not only at club level but also in the representative arena,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said on Monday.

. @bmozzle what a career mate! Up there with @RealBigDell for me as the best wingers I’ve seen and played with. Left the game at the summit still producing top shelf footy! #Gun#nrl — Lote Tuqiri 🇫🇯🇦🇺 (@LoteTuqiri) June 7, 2021

Morris finishes his career as the fourth-highest try scorer in Australian rugby league history, trailing only Ken Irvine, Billy Slater and Steve Menzies.

Across 16 years in the top flight, the Kiama Knights junior played for the Blues in 15 Origin matches and for Australia in 18 Tests.

He won the 2010 premiership with the Dragons – their first and only title since amalgamating with the Steelers in 1999 – and was a part of the Roosters’ 2019 grand final-winning side.

On Monday, the NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley called Morris “one of the real survivors” of the code and termed his career “remarkable”.

“We all wish Brett well with his retirement (and) his future after football,” he said.

“Hopefully he’ll stay involved with the game in some way, shape or form.”

