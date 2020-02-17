NRL legend’s heart swells as son stars for Broncos

STRONG SHOWING: Rockhampton’s Kobe Hetherington scored a try for the Brisbane Broncos in their win over the CQ Capras in Saturday’s pre-season trial. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Jason and Kym Hetherington’s excitement barometer was riding high when they saw son Kobe kitted up for the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday night.

It went to another level when the young utility scored a try from close range just five minutes after he took the field.

Kobe stepped into the hooking role in the second half of the Broncos’ pre-season trial against the CQ Capras at Browne Park.

His was one of six tries the Broncos scored in their 36-18 win in front of a 5000-plus crowd.

Dad Jason, a legendary Maroons hooker, said it was something he would never forget.

“To see Kobe run out there was something special but for him to score a try, that was a proud moment for all of us,” he said.

“Traditionally hookers aren’t the try scorers so you certainly savour those times when you can get over the line.

Kobe Hetherington with brother Eli and parents Kym and Jason after Saturday night's trial game.

“It was a good little dummy half’s try. He was close to the line and he stayed nice and low and made the most of the opportunity.

“Probably more importantly he backed himself to get over so that was good. It showed he had the confidence to have a go at it.”

Jason said he thought Kobe did everything he had to do, his effort also drawing praise from Broncos’ coach Anthony Seibold.

“We were only ever playing Andrew McCullough for the first half so it’s great to see Kobe,” Seibold said.

“He made some really good runs out of dummy half, defensively he was really strong. He should get some confidence out of that.”

Jason, who coached the Capras for 52 games from 2013 to 2015, liked what he saw from the home side.

“It was a good all-round performance by the Capras,” he said.

“The Broncos threw a lot at them but they didn’t put the cue in the rack.

“They showed a lot of character and a lot of courage and they worked hard for each other.

“If they can keep a solid squad together, I think there’s some exciting times in front of them.”