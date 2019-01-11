Menu
Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles has put his Gold Coast house back on the market.
Property

Daly Cherry-Evans’ second shot at selling

by Aleisha Dawson
11th Jan 2019 6:22 AM

STATE of Origin rugby league player Daly Cherry-Evans is lining up a second shot at selling his Gold Coast property.

The Manly Sea Eagles playmaker's Mermaid Beach property first hit the market in July, 2018, but the for-sale sign was taken down three months later.

 

The house opens up to the pool.
The property was rented out at the time for $1300 a week.

"Mr Cherry-Evans preferred not to disrupt the family that tenanted the property," LJ Hooker Broadbeach owner Matt Conduit said.

"The time frame was agreed on and we worked around this, keeping everyone happy.

"We have now had it furnished and it presents beautifully."

One of the living areas.
Cherry-Evans paid $1.45 million for the Mermaid Beach house in May 2015.

At the time the buy was thought to have cemented his move to the Gold Coast Titans.

But weeks later he reneged on a $4 million four-year contract to join the Titans, opting to remain in Sydney.

The house, which has four bedrooms, an open-plan design, a pool and is 300m from the surf, is listed with a $1.7 million price tag.

The house has previously been tenanted.
The kitchen and dining area.
    Local Partners