NRL star faces another week in jail over alleged stabbing

"Livewire" Sea Eagles hooker Manase Fainu will likely spend at least one more week behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a Mormon church dance in Sydney's south west.

The 21-year-old rising Manly Warringah Sea Eagles star is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man known as "Big Buck" in the back after the older man allegedly struck a woman at the Wattle Grove church event on October 25.

Manly hooker Manase Fainu will spend another week in jail. Picture: 7 News

Fainu was arrested and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as affray and recklessly cause grievous bodily harm in company.

He was denied bail at Liverpool Local Court on October 29 before his lawyer foreshadowed a NSW Supreme Court bail bid for release.

Lawyer Pawel Kulisiewicz fronted the Supreme Court on Monday where November 11 was set as a bail hearing date.

That means the young player will likely spend another week behind bars at least.

Fainu did not appear in the court for the brief administrative hearing either in person or via audiovisual link.

The Local Court heard Fainu allegedly had links to Pacific Islander criminal groups and the matter was stood over until December 16.

Manase Fainu in action for Manly. Picture: AAP

Fainu, through his lawyer last week, denied being the stabber and claimed it was a case of mistaken identity due to his NRL "profile".

Fainu is described in his official player profile as "a real livewire hooker … with tremendous talent" and "one of the most laidback" members of the club.

He was stood down until the completion of his case under the NRL's no-fault policy.

It's understood the club is looking at New Zealand journeyman Zach Dockar-Clay as his potential replacement.