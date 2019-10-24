NRL star in town rewarding kids for staying in school

Corey Oates (left) of the Broncos is tackled by Dean Whare. (AAP Image/Darren England)

HE’S no stranger to Central Queensland, nor is he a stranger to rugby league at the highest level, and tomorrow, Broncos winger and State of Origin alumni Corey Oates will be in Rockhampton.

The occasion — Hogs Breath cafe partnering with Former Origin Greats (FOGS) and their Achieving Results Through Indigenous Education program (ARTIE) to donate free dining vouchers for families of children who have improved their school attendance during the term.

The program helped improve attendance rates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students at Central and North Queensland schools.

Corey Oates, Broncos player, after scoring a try early in the second half, Brisbane Broncos v Bulldogs, Suncorp Stadium Brisbane. Photo Steve Pohlner

Students who earned a good attendance record at selected schools will also get the chance to rub shoulders with Corey Oates and Origin greats at the Artie Beetson Fun Day in Rockhampton tomorrow.

Students who received attendance of 90 per cent and over from North Rockhampton State High School and Rockhampton State High School will head to an exciting location for a day of activities, celebration and lunch at Hog’s Breath.

The ARTIE Academy encourages young Indigenous Australians to be educated, finish school and become employed.

The fun day is named in honour of former Origin great, Arthur Beetson OAM.

ARTIE Academy has improved truancy results by up to 40 per cent in schools throughout the state.