NRL star’s amazing impact on bush footy kids

Take a break from rugby league’s bad news and feuds, and enjoy this feel good story from the NSW under 11s schoolboys championships this week in Kiama.

It was the moment Sydney Roosters teenage star Joseph Suaalii left an impression on some young bush footy schoolboys that will last a lifetime.

And that is why it is the best character reference the NRL is going to get this year, because it comes directly from those involved in the game's grassroots development.

According to Les Daley, the convener of the NSW Under 11s State Championships, what 17-year-old Suaalii did in Kiama this week went "above and beyond" what he has ever seen from an NRL player previously.

Joseph Suaalii made these young footy players’ day. Source: Supplied

And that is coming from a man who has worked for more than 30 years in schoolboy rugby league development.

In fact, Daley went out of his way to contact The Saturday Telegraph directly because he said the way Suaalii turned up unannounced to promote the game was just so special it warranted recognition.

Daley also made note that there were other NRL players who helped out during the week, including Parramatta's Mitchell Moses and Cody Ramsey from the Dragons.

But he just couldn't hide his admiration for Suaalii's level of enthusiasm.

"No one asked him, he just turned up," Daley explained.

"His younger brother (Chris) was playing for Sydney West.

"But what Joseph did was just outstanding with the way he promoted the NRL and himself."

Joseph Suaalii gave the boys from the Riverina a boost. Picture: Supplied

Daley went on to explain how Suaalii not only helped his brother's team but also "sat on the Riverina bench" when he saw the young kids from the country struggling in a game.

"And he spoke to them at halftime, and he ran out the kicking tee," Daley continued.

"And he approached me yesterday afternoon and said, 'Les, if you are happy I can help with the presentation'."

So he handed out the medallions to all the players, "and spoke to the parents and told them what it meant to him when he played in the tournament".

Joseph Suaalii was at the NSW U11’s School Champs to watch his brother & became the waterboy for the Riverina team!



“Not only staying & making time from his day to stay & make the game special for the boys, he made sure he asked the coach each kids name before he spoke to them.” pic.twitter.com/adKiHoAA9P — Footy Smiles 😁 (@FootySmiles) June 3, 2021

That was back in 2013 and 2014 when Suaalii played in the primary schoolboy championships for back-to-back years.

The first year he was playing a year up when they picked him in the State team on the wing, and the following year he played fullback and captained the team.

"It was just the shot in the arm we needed," Daley added.

"He was just inundated for autographs and he would have stood there for three and a half hours signing every one of them.

"He couldn't move the poor bloke.

"But I just thought it deserved a mention because it was great to see.

"You talk about a good news story and promoting grassroots level?

"Mate, what he did was just fantastic."

