Gould urges Fittler to drop Latrell Mitchell for Origin II

Latrell Mitchell failed to live up to expectations in Origin I.

PHIL Gould says there's no way Brad Fittler can defend picking Latrell Mitchell for State of Origin game two after the star Sydney Rooster's nightmare display in the Blues' loss last week.

"Honestly, as ridiculous as it sounds, you couldn't possibly pick Mitchell for Origin II given his current frame of mind," former NSW Origin coach Gould wrote.

"I don't know this kid. I've only shaken his hand once. I don't know what's going on in his life. But blind Freddy can see his head isn't into football.

"Injury, personal trauma, family issues, contract talks, outside influences, it could be a combination of a number of things.

"What I do know is that Fittler and the Blues don't have the time to fix it. The Roosters need to fix Latrell, then tell Fittler that Latrell is ready to go."

But Fittler wasn't convinced, saying the star centre should be given a bit of slack after NSW's loss at Suncorp.

"If you go to the Queensland centres and look at (Will) Chambers' game, you go 'he was really solid'. Their defence was fantastic," Fittler said on the Sunday Footy Show.

"Because Latrell is who he is at the moment and everyone wants to talk about him ... sometimes centres just don't get the great ball, or they don't get the opportunity to do the fantastic things.

"I think his defence was a little bit poor, and their communication on the edge. But I think you've got to cut them some slack some times, especially a young kid who, he's learning to be his best each week.

"Sometimes it takes people until they're 28, 29 to work out a routine to be your best every single week.

"Everybody's got to cut him a little bit of slack, but he's now got to get out and be better, obviously."