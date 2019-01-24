SuperCoach NRL: Best rehab picks for 2019

Greg Inglis, Andrew McCullough, Matt Scott, Clint Gutherson - these are the players the NRL Physio thinks you need in your SuperCoach team this year.

The man behind the famous Twitter moniker, Brien Seeney, has joined News Corp's SuperCoach line-up for 2019 to share his injury insights.

With more than 10,000 followers on the social media site, Seeney will give an in-depth analysis that SuperCoaches have not had before, with the Brisbane-based physiotherapist to look not just at how long players could be sidelined for but how certain injuries could affect their return to the field.

And through his analysis Seeney has already determined the types of players that should be looked at for season 2019, tipping that those in their second year back from an ACL injury could be ready to explode.

As shown by Dally M winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck last year, there is potential for the likes of Inglis and McCullough to get back to their best this year and Seeney says he will have as many of them in his SuperCoach team as possible.

"The second year back from an ACL reconstruction is often a really good year for players," he said.

"Players try so hard to come back as early as possible from those ACL reconstructions. That first season is often about getting back into the workload.

"But certainly after getting another full pre-season in the knee … the knee will be nice and strong, ready to go and that often results in good form and being able to take on a bigger workload."

Seeney, who last year enjoyed his best SuperCoach results with a finish in the top 200, will continue to give analysis like this throughout the entire season and promises it will be as detailed as possible to help SuperCoaches make the best decisions.

"It's not just about whether they are in or out," he said.

"It's how they're going to perform if they're managing an injury or returning from an injury. Especially towards the end of a season you have so many players playing through because finals are coming and they have to try to qualify.

"Hopefully I'll be able to give some good advice."

Subscribers with access to the Courier-Mail can sign up to SuperCoach here

Subscribers with access to the Daily Telegraph can sign up to SuperCoach here

Subscribers with access to the Courier-Mail can sign up to SuperCoach here

Subscribers with access to the Daily Telegraph can sign up to SuperCoach here