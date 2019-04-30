NRL teams Round 8

Shaun Johnson has a hamstring injury, Jason Taumalolo returns and Kodi Nikorima will miss out.

Shaun Johnson has a hamstring injury, Jason Taumalolo returns and Kodi Nikorima will miss out.

THE Broncos have named teenager Tom Dearden to start against the Rabbitohs in their Thursday night blockbuster while the Cowboys are hoping Jason Taumalolo will make his return from injury against the Titans on Friday night.

Check out all the team lists below.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

Thursday, ANZ Stadium, 7:50pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allen 3. Kyle Turner 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Jacob Gagan 19. Connor Tracey 20. Dean Britt 21. Mawene Hiroti

SuperCoach news: No changes to the side that beat the Panthers. Braidon Burns (hamstring) is aiming for Round 11.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. James Roberts 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Junior Interchange: 14. Kotoni Staggs 15. David Fifita 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Joe Ofahengaue. Reserves: 18. Patrick Carrigan 19. Gehamat Shibasaki 20. Jaydn Su'A 21. Sean O'Sullivan

SuperCoach: Thomas Dearden will make his debut at halfback in place of Kodi Nikorima, who is carrying a calf complaint and also weighing up a contract offer from the Warriors.

Jarrod Wallace will return from suspension. Picture: Jerad Williams

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Friday, 1300 SMILES Stadium, 6:00pm

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu, 2. Justin O'Neill, 3. Tom Opacic, 4. Enari Tuala, 5. Ben Hampton, 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Josh McGuire, 13. John Asiata. Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Coen hess, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Mitchell Dunn, 20. Jason Taumalolo, 21. Gideon Gela-Mosby

SuperCoach news: Jason Taumalolo (knee)has been named in reserves but the mail is strong he will make his return from injury. Te Maire Martin (concussion) is replaced at fullback by Jordan Kahu with Tom Opacic coming into the side at centre.

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Tyrone Robert, 7. Ashley Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Shannon Boyd, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. AJ Brimson, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Keegan Hipgrave, 17. Max King. Reserves: 18. Jai Whitbread, 19. Jack Stockwell, 20. Will Matthews, 21, Jesse Arthurs

SuperCoach news: Winger Dale Copley (quad) is replaced on the wing by Philip Sami. Jarrod Wallace (suspension) returns at starting prop with Moeaki Fotuaika dropping to the bench. AJ Brimson (thumb) returns on the bench. Jai Whitbread and Jack Stockwell are relegated to reserves.

Josh Dugan could be a late inclusion.

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Friday, Southern Cross Stadium, 7:50pm

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Sione Katoa 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (C). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Ronaldo Mulitalo 20. Aaron Gray 21. Josh Dugan

SuperCoach news: Shaun Johnson (hamstring) is replaced in the halves by Kyle Flanagan. Briton Nikora returns from suspension in the back row. Sione Katoa returns on the wing in place of last week's debutant Ronaldo Mulitalo, although Josh Dugan (leg) is lurking on the extended bench after a late withdrawal last week.

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen. Reserves: 18. Billy Walters 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Joe Stimson 21. Curtis Scott

SuperCoach news: No personnel changes although Nelson Asofa-Solomona returns to the starting side with Christian Welch dropping to the bench.

Jordan Rapana has been ruled out with a rib injury. Picture: Getty

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

Saturday, McDonald Park, Wagga Wagga, 3:00pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Hudson Young 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Aidan Sezer 19. Michael Oldfield 20. Emre Guler 21. Jack Murchie

SuperCoach news: Jordan Rapana (rib cartilage) is a huge loss, replaced by young gun Bailey Simonsson on the wing. Hudson Young and Cory Horsburgh replace Jack Murchie and Emre Guler on the bench.

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aekins 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 4. Waqa Blake 5. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Wayde Egan 10. Tim Grant 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo 13. James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Liam Martin 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai 19. Kaide Ellis 20. Dylan Edwards 21. Tyrell Fuimaono

SuperCoach news: No changes

Kane Elgey gets another chance for Manly. Photo: Manly Sea Eagles.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Saturday, Lottoland, 5:30pm

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Abbas Miski, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Lachlan Croker, 7. Kane Elgey, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley. Reserves: 18. Morgan Boyle, 19. Zach Dockar-Clay, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 21 Taniela Paseka

SuperCoach news: Daly Cherry-Evans (ankle) is replaced in the halves by Kane Elgey. Jorge Taufua (calf) has succumbed to injury, replaced by debutant Abbas Miski on the wing. Addin Fonua-Blake (suspension) returns at starting prop with Toafofoa Sipley reverting to the bench.

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Ofahiki Ogden 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin. Interchange: 14. Fa'amanu Brown 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Adam Elliot 17. Michael Lichaa. Reserves: 19. Kieran Foran 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Renouf Toomaga 22. Dylan Napa

SuperCoach news: Fa'amanu Brown replaces Chris Smith on the bench in the only change to the 17. Big names Kieran Foran and Dylan Napa (both ankle) have been named among the reserves.

Luke Keary is back for the Roosters. Picture: Brett Costello

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Saturday, SCG, 7:30pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Sitili Tupouniua, 17. Mitchell Aubusson. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins, 19. Poasa Faamausili, 20. Lachlan Lam, 21. Sam Verrills

SuperCoach news: Luke Keary (concussion) returns at five-eighth, pushing Lachlan Lam out of the 17. Victor Radley replaces Jake Friend (biceps) at hooker with Isaac Liu (finger) coming into the side at lock.

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Chris McQueen 13. Josh Aloiai. Interchange: 14. Elijah Taylor 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Matthew Eisenhuth 17. Luke Garner. Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Jacob Liddle 20. David Nofoaluma 21. Russell Packer

SuperCoach news: Josh Reynolds (knee) is replaced at five-eighth by Benji Marshall, who returns from injury. Luke Garner (concussion) returns on the bench for Paul Momirovski.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will boost the Warriors attack. (AAP Image/David Rowland) DAVID ROWLAND

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Sunday, Mt Smart Stadium, 2:00pm

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Patrick Herbert 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Issac Luke 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14 Nathaniel Roache 15 Adam Blair 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Gerard Beale. Reserves: 18 Hayze Perham 20 Solomone Kata 21 Ligi Sato 22 Chris Satae

SuperCoach news: Huge boost with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring), Blake Green (groin) and David Fusitu'a (ribs) named to return.

However, Jazz Tevaga (leg) misses out after playing just 14 minutes against Melbourne. Patrick Herbert has been retained at centre following his impressive debut.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Connor Watson 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10.Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Sione Mata'utia 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. James Gavet 17. Josh King. Reserves: 18. Mason Lino 19. Kurt Mann 20. Jamie Buhrer 21. Pasami Saulo

SuperCoach news: No changes.

Zac Lomax retains his place in the Dragons line-up. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday, May 5th, Bankwest Stadium, 4:00pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Manu Ma'u. Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Kane Evans 20. Josh Hoffman 21. George Jennings

SuperCoach news: Daniel Alvaro (concussion) returns, pushing Peni Terepo to the bench and Ray Stone out of the side.

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Zac Lomax 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Euan Aitken 16. Jacob Host 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Mitchell Allgood 19. Jai Field 20. Lachlan Timm 21. Jonas Pearson

SuperCoach news: Massive news for Zac Lomax owners with the star youngster to play right centre. Euan Aitken drops to the bench with Mikaele Ravalawa to play right wing.